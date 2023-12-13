Entain CEO Steps Down Amid Bribery Probe Fallout

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
Currency CenterEUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorDCA calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorStudent Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Entain CEO Steps Down Amid Bribery Probe Fallout
Global Markets

Entain CEO Steps Down Amid Bribery Probe Fallout

Story Highlights

The British gambling company Entain PLC announced the resignation of its CEO, Jette Nygaard-Andersen, effective immediately.

The FTSE 100-listed Entain PLC’s (GB:ENT) CEO, Jette Nygaard-Andersen, has stepped down from her role after the company recently settled a bribery case. Last week, the company agreed to pay £615 million to end a long-due bribery case at its Turkish subsidiary, which was sold in 2017. Stella David, currently serving as a non-executive director, will assume the role of ENT’s interim CEO starting this week. Investors cheered the news, with shares up 4% as of writing.

Entain is a multinational gaming and sports betting company that owns games such as Bwin, Ladbrokes, Partypoker, PartyCasino, and others.

CEO Resigns as Activist Pressure Rises

Andersen became Entain’s CEO in 2021, overseeing the company’s growth and expansion amid regulatory challenges. In a statement, Anderson said that the resolution of the bribery probe “offers a clean inflection point” for her and Entain. She believes that the company is now “safe, stable and sustainable,” making it the right time for her to pursue other business and career opportunities.

Anderson’s resignation comes at a time when the company is facing increasing pressure from activist investors. In particular, activist investors have pointed out the weakness in the company’s performance in key markets and the decline in Entain’s share price. ENT shares have lost over one-third of their value since Anderson was appointed CEO of the company.

Last month, the company lowered its full-year online profit margin outlook after it reported a decline in its third-quarter net gaming revenue on a proforma basis (adjusted to reflect the impact of acquisitions).

Looking ahead, the company plans to pursue profitable growth in key markets such as the UK, Australia, Italy, Germany, and the Baltics. Simultaneously, it intends to exit smaller, non-core operations.

Is Entain a Good Stock to Buy?

Entain stock has depreciated by approximately 36% so far in 2023. Firms like Entain have struggled to maintain the momentum in the share price after the online betting boom in the pandemic.

On TipRanks, most analysts hold a bullish view on ENT stock and have rated it as a Moderate Buy. This includes eleven Buys, two Holds, and one Sell recommendation. The Entain share price prediction is 1,241.15p, which is 47.4% higher than the current trading levels.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Entain CEO Steps Down Amid Bribery Probe Fallout
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >