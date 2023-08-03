Earnings Review: BAE Systems Raises Guidance Backed by Record Orders

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Global Markets

Earnings Review: BAE Systems Raises Guidance Backed by Record Orders

Story Highlights

The UK-based defense giant BAE Systems reported stronger first-half results for 2023 yesterday, backed by a solid order book.

BAE Systems PLC (GB:BA) yesterday raised its annual profit guidance following a record £2.1 billion worth of orders booked in the first half of 2023. In its half-yearly earnings for 2023, the company posted stronger numbers as it witnessed huge demand for its products since the outbreak of war between Russia and Ukraine.

Against this backdrop, BAE shares have experienced a rally over the past three years, surging more than 125%. Post-results, the share went up by 5.3% on Wednesday. Analysts hold a highly optimistic view of the stock, giving it a Strong Buy rating.

BAE Systems is a prominent manufacturer and supplier of defense products, catering to the air, land, and marine sectors. The company has the perfect combination of cutting-edge technology and a strong geographical presence.

Strong Results, Stronger Outlook

BAE posted revenue of £11 billion in the first six months of 2023, up 13% from £9.74 billion in the same period a year ago. The operating profit increased by 20% to £1.2 billion. The highlight of the results was the company’s order intake, which was a record £21.1 billion during this period. This led to its order backlog reaching £66.2 billion, and the company also expects this momentum to continue in the second half.

The board of directors has announced an interim dividend of 11.5p per share for the first half of 2023, reflecting an 11% increase compared to that declared in the previous year.

Looking ahead to the full-year figures, the company is confident in delivering better-than-expected results, supported by its operational performance and continued high demand for its products. For 2023, The company now anticipates sales to increase by 5% to 7%, up from the previous guidance of 3% to 5%. Moreover, the underlying earnings per share guidance have been raised to 10% to 12% from the earlier estimate of 5% to 7%. BAE has also revised its full-year forecast for free cash flow and now anticipates generating over £1.8 billion, which is approximately £600 million higher than its previous projection.

What is the Prediction for BAE Stock?

Analysts remain highly bullish on the company’s stock and believe more growth is expected in the coming years. With a strong buyer portfolio across geographies, BAE Systems’ growth potential appears boundless.

BA stock is also part of the “Perfect 10” club on the TipRanks Smart Score tool, which indicates its potential to beat the market returns. The tool assesses the stock against various factors and serves as a helping hand for investors in picking the right stocks. Stocks with a score of eight, nine, or ten fall into the outperform category.

According to TipRanks, BA stock has a Strong Buy rating based on a total of nine recommendations, of which seven are Buys.

The average price target is 1,107.67p, which is 12.6% above the current trading levels.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on GB:BA

BAE Systems: Are Analysts Still Bullish on This FTSE 100 Share?
Global MarketsBAE Systems: Are Analysts Still Bullish on This FTSE 100 Share?
1M ago
BAE Systems: Are Analysts Still Bullish on This UK Share?
Two Large-Cap British Stocks with Strong Growth Potential
More GB:BA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on GB:BA

BAE Systems: Are Analysts Still Bullish on This FTSE 100 Share?
Global MarketsBAE Systems: Are Analysts Still Bullish on This FTSE 100 Share?
1M ago
BAE Systems: Are Analysts Still Bullish on This UK Share?
Global MarketsBAE Systems: Are Analysts Still Bullish on This UK Share?
3M ago
Two Large-Cap British Stocks with Strong Growth Potential
Global MarketsTwo Large-Cap British Stocks with Strong Growth Potential
5M ago
More GB:BA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >