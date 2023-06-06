DS Smith and Tesco: 2 British Stocks with “Strong Buy” Ratings from Analysts

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Global Markets

DS Smith and Tesco: 2 British Stocks with “Strong Buy” Ratings from Analysts

Story Highlights

Investors can benefit by utilizing expert advice to identify secure stocks for their portfolios. Here are two examples of such stocks from the UK market.

UK-based Tesco PLC (GB:TSCO) and DS Smith (GB:SMDS) have earned Strong Buy ratings from analysts. Tesco exhibits the potential for a 16% increase in its share price, whereas Flutter presents a significantly higher growth opportunity of 30%.

Let’s take a look at the details.

Tesco PLC

Tesco is a famous UK-based retail company that supplies a wide range of products, including groceries, consumables, cosmetics, etc., to customers in the UK and Central Europe.

In its full-year earnings for 2023, the company posted lower profits, but its top and bottom line figures exceeded analysts’ projections. The decline in profits was mainly due to higher food and labor costs and lower sales of non-food items. This impacted the overall margins, which are expected to stay lower in the short term.

Analysts still remain highly bullish on the stock, as profits were expected to be lower in the inflationary environment. They believe the company still holds a strong position as UK’s leading retail company.

Post results, Nick Coulter from Citigroup reiterated his Buy rating on the stock, predicting an upside of 21.6% in the share price.

Tesco Stock Price Target

According to TipRanks’ analyst consensus, TSCO stock has a Strong Buy rating with all eight Buy recommendations.

The average price target is 306.13p, which is 16.3% higher than the current price level. The price has a high forecast of 320p and a low forecast of 290p.

A picture containing text, line, font, plot Description automatically generated

DS Smith PLC

DS Smith is a leading manufacturing company that provides sustainable packaging solutions to various industries. DS Smith is known for its expertise in corrugated packaging and operates in multiple countries, serving customers worldwide. YTD, the stock had declined by almost 4%, following a gain of 8% over the past year.

The company is set to report its 2023 earnings on June 22, and analysts anticipate a continuation of its positive profitability trend. In the short term, analysts also expect some risk associated with weaker economic conditions. However, considering a long-term perspective, the company is likely to benefit from the favorable conditions driven by the growth of e-commerce and the growing emphasis on sustainability.

Is DS Smith Stock a Buy?

SMDS stock has a Strong Buy rating on TipRanks backed by three Buy and one Hold recommendations.

The average target price is 411.25p, which represents a growth of 30.7% on the current price level.

Conclusion

Analysts have given their approval to these two British shares and have rated them as Strong Buy.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Latest News Feed

More Market News >