DPW and VNA: Analysts Are Bullish on These Two German Stocks

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Global Markets

DPW and VNA: Analysts Are Bullish on These Two German Stocks

Story Highlights

Analysts are bullish on these two German companies and see them as perfect additions to a balanced portfolio.

Analyst recommendations are the perfect helping hand for investors venturing into a new market. With their industry knowledge and expertise, their ratings can be relied on to make sound portfolio decisions.

Logistics company Deutsche Post (DE:DPW) and real-estate firm Vonovia (DE:VNA) have analysts’ confidence in their stocks. According to analysts, these companies have more than 15% upside potential in their share prices.

The strong earnings growth and stable dividend payments make analysts bullish on these stocks.

The Trending Stocks tool from TipRanks is perfect for choosing stocks from a particular market. This tool provides the stocks that have been recently rated by analysts. This is a guide for investors to pick such stocks and conduct more in-depth research to make the right decision.

Let’s have a look at these companies.

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Deutsche Post is among the largest logistics companies in the world. It enjoys a huge competitive advantage along with its stable earnings.

The analysts favor the stock for mainly two reasons: first, its stable business operations, and second, its dividend payments.

In the Q3 of 2022, the company posted a growth of 20% on its revenues of €24 billion. The profits for the quarter grew by 15% to €2.04 billion, as compared to €17 billion in the prior-year quarter. The company’s international business segment continued to drive its numbers, increasing by 21.8% in the third quarter.

With such numbers, the company proved its efficiency by performing well even with falling demand and declining freight rates. The company’s brand value and pricing power enable it to navigate smoothly through the challenges.

The company is known for increasing its dividend payments over a period of time. Its solid financial position makes its dividends safe and fully covered by earnings. The free cash flow during the last quarter was €1.8 billion, showing a growth of 44%.

The company’s dividend of €1.8 per share in 2021 indicates a payout ratio of 43.6%. It has a dividend yield of 4.94%, against the industry average of 1.6%.

Chart Description automatically generated with medium confidence

Is Deutsche Post Stock a Buy?

According to TipRanks, DPW stock has a Strong Buy rating, based on nine Buy and two Hold recommendations.

The stock has been trading down by 16% in the last year, and analysts see this as a good entry point. The average target price of the stock is €49.5, which has an upside of 18% on the current price level. The target price ranges from a high of €61 to a low of €40.

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Vonovia SE

Vonovia is a real estate company in Germany with expertise in the residential sector.

Similarly to Deutsche Post, Vonovia Stock is also backed by a solid earnings record and dividend payments.

For the first nine months of 2022, the company’s sales increased by 31% to €4.6 billion despite challenging housing market conditions. During this period, the company completed 1500 flats, which was 13% higher than the previous year. The company is targeting a much faster competition process for its projects in 2023, as the labor shortages are expected to ease.

Talking about dividends, the company has a yield of 6.02%, which makes it one of the top dividend-paying companies in Germany.

Graphical user interface, application, table Description automatically generated

Is Vonovia a Buy?

The stock has lost around 42% of its value in the last year. Recently, a few analysts have reiterated their Buy ratings on the stock. Analyst Julian Livingston-Booth from RBC Capital forecasts a 38% upside in the stock price. Booth believes the upcoming earnings in March 2023 will be above expectations.

According to TipRanks, Vonovia stock has a Moderate Buy rating, based on a total of 11 recommendations. The average target price is €34.30, which is 28% higher than the current price.

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Conclusion

Both of these companies have demonstrated their ability to deliver in difficult economic conditions over time. Analysts expect this trend to continue and are confident in these stocks.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on DE:DPW

Deutsche Post price target raised to EUR 50 from EUR 45 at Deutsche Bank
The FlyDeutsche Post price target raised to EUR 50 from EUR 45 at Deutsche Bank
12d ago
2 Dividend-Generating Stocks From the DAX 40
Three German Stocks to Invest in for a Balanced Portfolio
More DE:DPW Latest News >

More News & Analysis on DE:DPW

Deutsche Post price target raised to EUR 50 from EUR 45 at Deutsche Bank
The FlyDeutsche Post price target raised to EUR 50 from EUR 45 at Deutsche Bank
12d ago
2 Dividend-Generating Stocks From the DAX 40
Global Markets2 Dividend-Generating Stocks From the DAX 40
26d ago
Three German Stocks to Invest in for a Balanced Portfolio
Global MarketsThree German Stocks to Invest in for a Balanced Portfolio
2M ago
More DE:DPW Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >