Deutsche Bank Under Union Pressure for Wage Hike

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
Currency CenterEUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Avergaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Deutsche Bank Under Union Pressure for Wage Hike
Global Markets

Deutsche Bank Under Union Pressure for Wage Hike

Story Highlights

DAX 40-listed Deutsche Bank is facing union pressure to increase the wages at its Postbank retail arm.

German lender Deutsche Bank AG (DE:DBK) has come under union pressure for a wage hike at its Postbank arm. The Verdi union’s banking union members are seeking a 15.5% increase at Postbank to compensate for the real wage loss stemming from the inflationary conditions over the last two years.

Deutsche Bank is a multinational investment bank and financial services company. The DAX 40-listed bank operates across Europe, the U.S., and Asia. DBK shares have a dual listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. Year-to-date, DBK shares have gained 19.7%. Meanwhile, Postbank is DBK’s retail arm, offering services including current accounts, savings accounts, loans, mortgages, credit cards, and investment solutions.

Here’s Why Verdi is Seeking a Wage Hike

The union’s demand covers roughly 12,000 employees at Postbank. Verdi noted that these employees are not from high-bracket salary roles and have been severely impacted by the macro conditions. In October, Deutsche Bank announced its intent to reduce the number of Postbank branches to 300 from 550 by mid-2026, a move that was also criticized by the Verdi union back then.

Financial institutions are facing difficulties as loan portfolios turn bad due to macro headwinds and impact their balance sheets. Also, high inflation and high interest rate scenario have impacted consumers’ saving patterns and loan-taking capacity. Germany’s inflation skyrocketed owing to its heavy dependence on Russia for gas supplies. Even so, the nation has seen its inflation rate slow down towards the end of this year.

In its third quarter Fiscal 2023 results, Deutsche Bank posted better-than-expected earnings per share while revenues came in line with expectations. Importantly, DBK promised to initiate more share buybacks next year and return higher capital to shareholders through dividends. The bank seeks to reach a 50% payout ratio from 2025 onwards, including dividends and buybacks. The higher wages could shoot up costs for the lender and impact its profits.

Is Deutsche Bank Stock a Buy?

On December 20, RBC Capital analyst Anke Reingen increased the price target on DBK stock to €16.00 (30.3% upside) from €15.00 while maintaining a Buy rating.

Overall, DBK stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on nine Buys, two Holds, and one Sell rating. On TipRanks, the Deutsche Bank share price forecast of €15.17 implies 23.5% upside potential from current levels.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Deutsche Bank Under Union Pressure for Wage Hike
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >