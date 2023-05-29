DCC, NEX, and NG: Three UK Shares to Follow

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF Screener
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Newsletter Center
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Global Markets

DCC, NEX, and NG: Three UK Shares to Follow

Story Highlights

These three UK shares have been recently re-rated by analysts, further supporting their Buy ratings.

Using the TipRanks Daily Stock Ratings tool for the UK market, we have shortlisted three stocks that have recently been assigned Buy ratings. Analysts have identified these stocks as having not only buy ratings but also good potential for future growth in their share prices.

Let’s take a look at these shares in detail.

DCC PLC (GB:DCC)

DCC PLC provides international sales, distribution, marketing, and business support services across three sectors: energy, healthcare, and technology.

Three days ago, Andrew Brooke from RBC Capital reiterated his Buy rating on the stock, predicting an upside of 9.5% in the share price. He raised his price target from 4,800p to 5,150p.

Overall, DCC stock has a Moderate Buy rating on TipRanks based on two Buy recommendations. The average price target of 5,196p signifies a 10.5% increase in the current share price.

National Grid PLC (GB:NG)

National Grid is a British utility company involved in transmitting and distributing electricity.

On May 18, the company released its 2023 earnings report, which revealed increased profits and revised its financial projections through the end of FY 2026. Post-results, many analysts have shown confidence in the stock, confirming their ratings.

Most recently, three days ago, Robert Pulleyn from Morgan Stanley reiterated Buy rating on the stock. His price target of 1,300p suggests an upside of 19.21%. Prior to that, five days ago, Mark Freshney from Credit Suisse also maintained his Buy rating, predicting an upside of 17.38%.

NG stock has a Moderate Buy rating on TipRanks based on five Buy and four Hold recommendations.

National Express Group PLC (GB:NEX)

National Express Group is a prominent transportation provider that delivers services in the UK, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East.

Three days ago, Jefferies analyst James Wheatcroft confirmed his Buy rating on the stock while suggesting a huge upside of more than 60% in the share price. However, he lowered his price target from 300p to 180p.

According to TipRanks consensus, NEX stock has Moderate Buy rating backed by four Buy and one Sell recommendations. The average price forecast is 182p, which is 66.8% higher than the current trading levels.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on GB:NG

NG and LGEN: Two Famous Dividend Shares from the FTSE 100 Index
Global MarketsNG and LGEN: Two Famous Dividend Shares from the FTSE 100 Index
10d ago
NIAGARA MOHAWK POWER CORPORATION DECLARES PREFERRED STOCK DIVIDENDS
NGG
National Grid price target raised to 1,250 GBp from 1,150 GBp at Credit Suisse
NGG
More GB:NG Latest News >

More News & Analysis on GB:NG

NG and LGEN: Two Famous Dividend Shares from the FTSE 100 Index
Global MarketsNG and LGEN: Two Famous Dividend Shares from the FTSE 100 Index
10d ago
NIAGARA MOHAWK POWER CORPORATION DECLARES PREFERRED STOCK DIVIDENDS
Press ReleasesNIAGARA MOHAWK POWER CORPORATION DECLARES PREFERRED STOCK DIVIDENDS
13d ago
NGG
National Grid price target raised to 1,250 GBp from 1,150 GBp at Credit Suisse
The FlyNational Grid price target raised to 1,250 GBp from 1,150 GBp at Credit Suisse
1M ago
NGG
More GB:NG Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >