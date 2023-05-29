DCC, NEX, and NG: Three UK Shares to Follow

Using the TipRanks Daily Stock Ratings tool for the UK market, we have shortlisted three stocks that have recently been assigned Buy ratings. Analysts have identified these stocks as having not only buy ratings but also good potential for future growth in their share prices.

Let’s take a look at these shares in detail.

DCC PLC (GB:DCC)

DCC PLC provides international sales, distribution, marketing, and business support services across three sectors: energy, healthcare, and technology.

Three days ago, Andrew Brooke from RBC Capital reiterated his Buy rating on the stock, predicting an upside of 9.5% in the share price. He raised his price target from 4,800p to 5,150p.

Overall, DCC stock has a Moderate Buy rating on TipRanks based on two Buy recommendations. The average price target of 5,196p signifies a 10.5% increase in the current share price.

National Grid PLC (GB:NG)

National Grid is a British utility company involved in transmitting and distributing electricity.

On May 18, the company released its 2023 earnings report, which revealed increased profits and revised its financial projections through the end of FY 2026. Post-results, many analysts have shown confidence in the stock, confirming their ratings.

Most recently, three days ago, Robert Pulleyn from Morgan Stanley reiterated Buy rating on the stock. His price target of 1,300p suggests an upside of 19.21%. Prior to that, five days ago, Mark Freshney from Credit Suisse also maintained his Buy rating, predicting an upside of 17.38%.

NG stock has a Moderate Buy rating on TipRanks based on five Buy and four Hold recommendations.

National Express Group PLC (GB:NEX)

National Express Group is a prominent transportation provider that delivers services in the UK, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East.

Three days ago, Jefferies analyst James Wheatcroft confirmed his Buy rating on the stock while suggesting a huge upside of more than 60% in the share price. However, he lowered his price target from 300p to 180p.

According to TipRanks consensus, NEX stock has Moderate Buy rating backed by four Buy and one Sell recommendations. The average price forecast is 182p, which is 66.8% higher than the current trading levels.

