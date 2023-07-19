tiprankstipranks
DBK, PUM, and VOW3: Do Not Miss These DAX 40 Stocks Earnings

Story Highlights

These three German companies will report first-quarter earnings for 2023 this week.

By utilizing the TipRanks Earnings Calendar specifically designed for the German market, we have identified three companies from the DAX 40 scheduled to report their second-quarter earnings for 2023 next week. Analysts have assigned Moderate Buy ratings to all of these companies ahead of their upcoming earnings announcements.

The earnings calendar serves as a valuable tool, offering users current and pertinent information. It enables individuals to stay updated on upcoming earnings releases for various firms, providing essential details such as the date, projected EPS, reported EPS, and more. By monitoring upcoming earnings announcements through the calendar, investors can make informed decisions about their investments.

Let’s take a look at the upcoming earnings.

Deutsche Bank AG (DE:DBK)

Deutsche Bank is among the leading financial services companies in the world. After generating a return of 21% in the last year, the bank’s stock has traded down by 13% in the last six months.

The company will report its second-quarter earnings report on July 26. Analysts expect the EPS to be €0.58 per share, as compared to the EPS of €0.33 per share reported last year in the same quarter. The expected sales for the quarter are €7.16 billion.

With a total of 16 recommendations, DBK stock has a Moderate Buy rating on TipRanks. It includes eight Buy, six Hold, and two Sell ratings. The average price target of €13.50 signifies a 36.4% change from the current price level.

PUMA SE NPV (DE:PUM)

PUMA is a well-established German brand renowned worldwide for its expertise in designing sportswear, apparel, and footwear. Analysts have an EPS forecast of €0.38 per share for the second-quarter earnings for the company due on July 26.

Puma anticipates its second-quarter sales to experience growth at a low- to mid-single-digit percentage rate. The sales forecast for the period is €2.06 billion, down from the previous quarter’s sales of €2.19 billion. This projection falls below its full-year target, primarily due to elevated inventory levels and persistent market challenges. The company also expressed its expectation of facing increased pressure on profit and margins from higher costs in the first half of 2023 compared to the second half.

According to TipRanks consensus rating, PUM stock has a Moderate Buy rating backed by 11 Buy and four Hold recommendations. The average price forecast for a 12-month period is €70.7, which is 22.5% higher than the current price.

Volkswagen AG (DE:VOW3)

Leading automobile company Volkswagen AG will publish its second-quarter and first-half results for 2023 next week on July 27. Analysts are predicting that the company will report earnings of €8.81 per share for the quarter. The revenue expectations for the quarter are set at €79.21 billion.

VOW3 stock carries a Moderate Buy rating on TipRanks based on a total of 13 recommendations, of which seven are Buy. Analysts expect growth of almost 32% on the current level, with a price target of €163.17.

YTD, the stock has gained 10%.

More News & Analysis on DB

Here’s what Wall St. experts are saying about these banks ahead of earnings
The FlyHere’s what Wall St. experts are saying about these banks ahead of earnings
2d ago
C
DB
Deutsche Bank reorganizes retail bank, unifies global leadership, Reuters says
DB
Deutsche Bank downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette
DB
More DB Latest News >

