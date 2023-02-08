DAX 40 – Weekly Market Update

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Global Markets

DAX 40 – Weekly Market Update

Story Highlights

The DAX 40, the benchmark index for Germany, has been performing well over the last few months. The index already surpassed 15,000 in January 2023 and remains a strong contender in the European market recovery.

The DAX 40 index ended the week on a positive note and gained more than 2%. Overall, the European markets celebrated the news of rate hikes. The European Central Bank and Bank of England hiked their interest rates by 50 basis points to 2.5% and 4%, respectively.

Following the announcement, the DAX 40 rose 2.2% to its highest level in 11 months. The index crossed the mark of 15,500. The experts suggest positive weeks ahead in the range of 15,000 and 15,800.

This week started in the red zone, and the index was down by 0.6% on Monday. The week started with the news of German industrial orders, which increased by 3.2% in December 2022. This is a significant improvement over the 4.4% drop in the previous months.

On Tuesday, the weak industrial production data from Germany pulled the numbers down for European markets. The production numbers were down by 3.1% in December, against the expected hit of 0.7%.

Investors await the inflation data for January 2023, which is expected to be released tomorrow.

Top Performing Stocks

Most of the players on the DAX have been trading in the positive zone since the start of 2023.

Infineon Technologies AG (DE:IFX) 

Infineon Technologies is a leading semiconductor manufacturing company in Germany. The stock has gained around 25% YTD. IFX stock enjoys a BUY rating from 14 analysts on TipRanks. The average forecasted target price of €42.45 shows an upside of 17.7%.

Last week, Deutsche Bank analyst Johannes Schaller CFA reiterated his BUY rating on the stock and raised his target price from €42 to €44, indicating an upside of 22%.

Vonovia (DE:VNA)

Vonovia is a residential real estate company in Germany, with seven Buy ratings on TipRanks. The stock has gained around 14% YTD after having fallen by 42% in the last year.

Analyst Carola Holtz from Kepler Capital has maintained a Buy rating on Vonovia in the last week. His target price of €40.0 has a huge upside of 52% on the current price level of €26.2.

Covestro AG (DE:1COV) 

Raw materials manufacturer Covestro’s stock grew by 11% YTD. According to TipRanks’ consensus forecast, the stock has a Moderate Buy rating with an average target price of €43.69.

Last week, Christian Faitz of Kepler Capital reiterated his BUY rating on Covestro at a target price of €47.0. This indicates an upside potential of 10.12%.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on DE:IFX

Infineon price target raised to EUR 44 from EUR 42 at Deutsche Bank
The FlyInfineon price target raised to EUR 44 from EUR 42 at Deutsche Bank
1d ago
Infineon price target raised to EUR 48 from EUR 47 at Barclays
Infineon price target raised to EUR 49.10 from EUR 47.40 at Credit Suisse
More DE:IFX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on DE:IFX

Infineon price target raised to EUR 44 from EUR 42 at Deutsche Bank
The FlyInfineon price target raised to EUR 44 from EUR 42 at Deutsche Bank
1d ago
Infineon price target raised to EUR 48 from EUR 47 at Barclays
The FlyInfineon price target raised to EUR 48 from EUR 47 at Barclays
4d ago
Infineon price target raised to EUR 49.10 from EUR 47.40 at Credit Suisse
The FlyInfineon price target raised to EUR 49.10 from EUR 47.40 at Credit Suisse
4d ago
More DE:IFX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >