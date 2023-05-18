DAX 40: Two German Shares to Buy Ahead of Their Ex-Dividend Dates

Using TipRanks’ Dividend Calendar for the German market, we have shortlisted two companies, Vonovia SE (DE:VNA) and PUMA SE (DE:PUM) that will go ex-dividend in May 2023.

These stocks offer stable dividends and have also earned Buy ratings from analysts. To receive the next payout, investors must possess the stock by the ex-dividend date.

The TipRanks Dividend Calendar tool offers a daily overview of stocks that are going ex-dividend. The tool also provides the dividend schedule of companies for the upcoming months, which can help users decide their options accordingly.

Let’s take a look at the details.

When is Vonovia SE’s Dividend Payment Date?

Vonovia is a German real estate company specializing in the residential sector. The company’s current dividend yield is 8.84%, as compared to the industry average of 2.1%.

The company will go ex-dividend on May 19 for its next payment on May 23. For the fiscal year 2022, the company will pay a dividend of €0.85 per share, which is lower than the previous year’s payment of €1.66 per share. Even though the company witnessed strong sales numbers, the bottom line was a bit shaky, resulting in a dividend cut. However, the operational performance remains strong, and the management is actively focused on reducing its substantial debt burden.

VNA stock has a Moderate Buy rating on TipRanks, backed by a total of 12 recommendations. The average price target of €30.21 implies a huge growth of 64.14%.

PUMA SE Dividend Date

PUMA is a globally recognized German brand that specializes in the design and sale of sportswear clothing and footwear.

The company will distribute its next dividends on May 29 and will go ex-dividend on May 25. With an annual dividend payout of €0.82 per share, the company offers a yield of approximately 1.47%. The company raised its dividend by 14% in 2022 after reporting solid sales and earnings for the year. The dividend payment falls within the upper range of the company’s targeted payout ratio, which is set between 25% and 35% of net earnings.

According to TipRanks consensus, PUM stock has a Strong Buy rating based on 12 Buy and four Hold recommendations. At an average price forecast of €73.49, analysts predict a growth of almost 50% in the share price.

Conclusion

Investors looking for extra dividend income and wanting to grab the upcoming dividends of these companies should buy these stocks prior to their ex-dividend dates.

Disclosure