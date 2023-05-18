tiprankstipranks
DAX 40: Two German Shares to Buy Ahead of Their Ex-Dividend Dates

Story Highlights

Here are the two German companies that will go ex-dividend in May. To be eligible for the next payout, investors could consider buying these stocks before their ex-dividend dates.

Using TipRanks’ Dividend Calendar for the German market, we have shortlisted two companies, Vonovia SE (DE:VNA) and PUMA SE (DE:PUM) that will go ex-dividend in May 2023.

These stocks offer stable dividends and have also earned Buy ratings from analysts. To receive the next payout, investors must possess the stock by the ex-dividend date.

The TipRanks Dividend Calendar tool offers a daily overview of stocks that are going ex-dividend. The tool also provides the dividend schedule of companies for the upcoming months, which can help users decide their options accordingly.

Let’s take a look at the details.

When is Vonovia SE’s Dividend Payment Date?

Vonovia is a German real estate company specializing in the residential sector. The company’s current dividend yield is 8.84%, as compared to the industry average of 2.1%.

The company will go ex-dividend on May 19 for its next payment on May 23. For the fiscal year 2022, the company will pay a dividend of €0.85 per share, which is lower than the previous year’s payment of €1.66 per share. Even though the company witnessed strong sales numbers, the bottom line was a bit shaky, resulting in a dividend cut. However, the operational performance remains strong, and the management is actively focused on reducing its substantial debt burden.

VNA stock has a Moderate Buy rating on TipRanks, backed by a total of 12 recommendations. The average price target of €30.21 implies a huge growth of 64.14%.

A picture containing text, line, font, plot Description automatically generated

PUMA SE Dividend Date

PUMA is a globally recognized German brand that specializes in the design and sale of sportswear clothing and footwear.

The company will distribute its next dividends on May 29 and will go ex-dividend on May 25. With an annual dividend payout of €0.82 per share, the company offers a yield of approximately 1.47%. The company raised its dividend by 14% in 2022 after reporting solid sales and earnings for the year. The dividend payment falls within the upper range of the company’s targeted payout ratio, which is set between 25% and 35% of net earnings.

According to TipRanks consensus, PUM stock has a Strong Buy rating based on 12 Buy and four Hold recommendations. At an average price forecast of €73.49, analysts predict a growth of almost 50% in the share price.

Conclusion

Investors looking for extra dividend income and wanting to grab the upcoming dividends of these companies should buy these stocks prior to their ex-dividend dates.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

