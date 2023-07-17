DAX 40: Sartorius and SAP to Report Q2 Earnings This Week

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Global Markets

DAX 40: Sartorius and SAP to Report Q2 Earnings This Week

Story Highlights

These two German companies will release their second-quarter earnings for fiscal year 2023.

DAX 40 companies SAP SE (DE:SAP) and Sartorius AG (DE:SRT3) will announce their Q2 earnings for the fiscal year 2023 this week. Analysts have assigned a consensus Buy rating to these stocks and expressed optimism regarding their share price growth.

When it comes to earnings-related information, the TipRanks Earnings Calendar serves as a comprehensive resource. This tool covers seven different markets and provides a schedule of upcoming company earnings arranged by date. Users can conveniently access further details such as analysts’ forecasts, earnings data, stock analysis, and more by simply clicking on the respective stocks.

Let’s take a look at the details.

SAP SE

Based in Germany, SAP is a multinational software and technology company offering a diverse array of enterprise solutions.

The company will report its second quarter and half-yearly earnings for 2023 on Thursday, July 20. For the quarter, the forecasted EPS is €1.18 per share, higher than the EPS of €0.96 reported in the same quarter of 2022. The company is confident of posting another set of favorable results, continuing its trend from the first quarter. SAP maintained its full-year outlook with an expected acceleration of both topline and operating profit growth.

Analysts expect the company’s sales to be around €7.59 billion for the quarter and are mainly bullish on its cloud revenue, which is expected to increase by 25%. Additionally, the cloud backlog is expected to grow by up to 80%, indicating customers’ confidence in picking S/4HANA for the future.

Is SAP a Good Stock to Buy Now?

According to TipRanks’ analyst consensus, SAP stock has a Strong Buy rating, backed by a total of 17 recommendations. It includes 13 Buy and four Hold ratings. The average forecast is €137.75, which has an upside of 7%.

Sartorius AG

Sartorius is a German company that supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment globally. The company will also report its second-quarter results on July 21. The consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is €1.46 per share, down from €2.44 in Q2 of 2022. The sales forecast for the quarter is around €860 million, as compared to €903 million in the previous quarter.

The company’s shares started the year on an unfavorable note and are trading down by 9% YTD. The shares further plunged in June after the company reduced its earnings forecast due to weakened demand. The company has revised its sales revenue and profitability forecasts for the current year, now expecting a decline in sales revenue within the low to mid-teens percent range, as opposed to previous expectations of slight growth.

In the long term, analysts remain optimistic about the stock and believe the current demand situation is temporary and the company’s fundamentals are strong.

Sartorius Share Forecast

SRT3 stock has a Moderate Buy rating on TipRanks based on a total of eight recommendations, out of which five are Buys.

The average price forecast is €383.7, which is almost 22.8% higher than the current trading level.

Conclusion

Analysts expect a short-term decline in revenue for Sartorius due to lower demand after the pandemic. In terms of share price growth, analysts anticipate more than 20% upside potential with a Moderate Buy rating.

On the contrary, analysts expect SAP to post higher revenue and earnings for the second quarter. However, the share price growth is limited to 7%, along with a Strong Buy rating.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on DE:SAP

SAP chooses AMD EPYC processor-powered Google Cloud N2D virtual machines
The FlySAP chooses AMD EPYC processor-powered Google Cloud N2D virtual machines
6d ago
AMD
SAP
SAP price target raised to EUR 135 from EUR 125 at Barclays
SAP
SAP price target raised to EUR 145 from EUR 130 at Deutsche Bank
SAP
More DE:SAP Latest News >

More News & Analysis on DE:SAP

SAP chooses AMD EPYC processor-powered Google Cloud N2D virtual machines
The FlySAP chooses AMD EPYC processor-powered Google Cloud N2D virtual machines
6d ago
AMD
SAP
SAP price target raised to EUR 135 from EUR 125 at Barclays
The FlySAP price target raised to EUR 135 from EUR 125 at Barclays
11d ago
SAP
SAP price target raised to EUR 145 from EUR 130 at Deutsche Bank
The FlySAP price target raised to EUR 145 from EUR 130 at Deutsche Bank
12d ago
SAP
More DE:SAP Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >