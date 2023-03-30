tiprankstipranks
DAX 40 Market Update, 29/03/23–Three Stocks to Buy Today

The DAX 40 index showed recovering trends and closed 1.23% higher at 15,329 on Wednesday.

The banking stocks eased out a little towards recovery as investors brushed off the crisis. Commerzbank (DE:CBK) was up 1.07%, and Deutsche Bank (DE:DBK) gained 2.48% during the day. Other sectors like technology, retail, and consumer also led to higher gains.

Infineon Technologies AG (DE:IFX) topped the chart with a gain of 6.9% after the company raised its revenue guidance for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2023.

On the downside, Mercedes Benz Group (DE:MBG) lost 2.31% after one of its shareholders, Kuwait Investment Authority, cut down its stake at a discounted price.

Using the Daily Analyst Rating tool on TipRanks, we have screened three stocks from the German market that were rated or re-rated as Buys yesterday.

Vonovia SE (DE:VNA)

Real estate company Vonovia has a total of 11 ratings on TipRanks, of which eight are Buy recommendations.  

VNA stock has a Moderate Buy rating at an average price target of €30.53, implying a huge upside of 84.5%.

Yesterday, broker DZ Bank reiterated their Buy rating on the stock with a price target of €27.5. Analyst Karsten Oblinger maintained his bullish view, stating the price movements in the last few weeks were “exaggerated”.

Post this development, the stock gained 5.65% in a day, making it one of the top gainers on the DAX 40.

Delivery Hero SE (DE:DHER

Delivery Hero is a food delivery company based in Germany, with operations spread across more than 70 countries.

DHER stock has a Moderate Buy rating on TipRanks based on nine Buy, one Hold, and one Sell recommendations. The average target price for the stock is €66.09.

Yesterday, Bernstein analyst William Woods maintained his Buy rating on the stock at a price target of €80. This price suggests an upside of 161% on the current price level. Woods is bullish on the company’s market share and its business model, backed by the ongoing recovery in the food delivery business.

He referred to this stock as his “top pick” in the supply business in Europe.

Siemens Healthineers AG (DE:SHL

Medical device company Siemens stock saw a lot of action from analysts yesterday. Four different analysts reiterated their rating on the stock.

Among these, analyst David Adlington from J.P. Morgan has the highest price target of €67.2 on SHL stock. His price implies a growth of 31% from the current price.

Overall, SHL stock has a Moderate Buy rating on TipRanks, with an average price target of €59.2.

Disclosure

Disclaimer

