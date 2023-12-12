Costa Group Shares Rise on Takeover Vote Update

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
Currency CenterEUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorDCA calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorStudent Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Costa Group Shares Rise on Takeover Vote Update
Global Markets

Costa Group Shares Rise on Takeover Vote Update

Story Highlights

ASX-listed Costa Group revised its full-year earnings outlook while setting a date for the shareholder vote on its potential takeover.  

Shares of Australian horticulture company Costa Group Holdings (AU:CGC) rose over 3% on December 12, after providing an update on the shareholder vote for its proposed takeover and earnings outlook. Costa has set January 30, 2024, as the date for a shareholder vote on the AU$1.496 billion offer from the Paine Schwartz Partners-led consortium. Further, the fruit and vegetable grower lowered its full-year 2023 earnings forecast to below 2022 levels.

In its half-year report in August 2023, Costa forecasted CY23 EBITDA-S (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation, fair value movements in biological assets (SGARA) and material items) to exceed 2022 levels. However, after reviewing the actual trading figures since August, the company established that the unfavourable factors that set off at the end of CY22 and early CY23 continue to hamper production, especially impacting the citrus fruits. At the same time, solid produce of berries and tomatoes will impact their pricing.

Costa’s Potential Takeover on Radar

The Paine Schwartz Partners (PSP)-led consortium, including Costa’s joint venture partner Driscoll’s, has offered AU$3.20 per share to acquire Costa per the scheme implementation agreement. The scheme included a condition that Costa would not reduce its consolidated net assets or the consolidated annual EBITDA-S beyond specified thresholds.

It remains to be seen if Costa’s latest revision in EBITDA-S would hamper the offer price. The PSP-led consortium already lowered (from AU$3.50 per share) its bid price in August following a weak half-year 2023 performance. The company’s board is unanimously urging shareholders to vote in favor of the scheme in the absence of any superior bids. Plus, the scheme outlines the recommendation of an independent reviewer, Kroll Australia, who supports the takeover offer.

Is Costa Group Stock a Buy or Sell?

Following the trading update, Macquarie analyst David Pobucky downgraded CGC stock to Hold from Buy. The analyst assigned a price target matching the takeover bid of AU$3.20, implying 4.9% upside potential.

Overall, with two Buys versus three Hold ratings, CGC stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. The Costa Group Holdings share price forecast of AU$3.14 implies 3.1% upside potential from current levels. Year-to-date, CGC shares have gained 13.6%.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Costa Group Shares Rise on Takeover Vote Update
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >