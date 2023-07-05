CAC 40: Stellantis Stock on the Rise, Is It a BUY?

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Gainers/Losers/Most ActiveDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/Losers/Most Active
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
New
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Global Markets

CAC 40: Stellantis Stock on the Rise, Is It a BUY?

Story Highlights

Shares of Stellantis are rising due to higher shipment volumes. Analysts predict further upside in its share price.

Shares of Stellantis (FR:STLAP), a leading automotive manufacturing company, are on the rise, gaining about 30% year-to-date. Further, STLAP shares have appreciated by more than 57% over the past year, reflecting higher shipment volumes. Even with the recent gains, analysts predict a potential upside of over 29% for this CAC 40 stock from the current levels as improving market conditions continue to drive volumes.

Momentum Carried Over into Q2

After posting robust shipments and net revenues across all segments in the first quarter of 2023, the momentum from Q1 carried over into Q2 for the company. Stellantis North America (officially FCA US LLC) recently delivered improved second-quarter sales despite tough year-over-year comparisons. 

Its total U.S. sales increased by 6% in Q2 compared to the prior-year quarter. The company’s U.S. Head of Sales, Jeff Kommor, said that increased demand adjustments at its dealer network drove sales growth across its brand portfolios. 

Better Days Ahead for Stellantis

Stellantis’ growing battery EV (Electric Vehicle) portfolio and focus on strengthening its leadership in hydrogen-powered vehicles augur well for future growth. 

On the EV transition, the company said earlier that it currently has 23 EVs in its portfolio and plans to launch another nine new BEVs by the year’s end. Furthermore, the company expects to grow its BEV portfolio to 47 by the end of 2024. 

Stellantis will likely benefit from steady demand and a growing BEV portfolio. Further, its focus on maximizing margin performance and generating strong cash flow to deliver profitable growth in all market conditions could support its share price.

Recent Ratings

Thanks to the momentum in its business, Kepler Capital analyst Thomas Besson reiterated a Buy recommendation on the shares of Stellantis on June 29. The analyst projects a growth potential of over 48% in the share price.  

Meanwhile, on June 26, Jose Asumendi of J.P. Morgan maintained the Buy rating on the stock, projecting a growth potential of approximately 30% in the share price. 

Is Stellantis a Good Stock to Buy?

Analysts maintain a positive outlook on Stellantis stock. It has received a Strong Buy consensus rating based on eight Buy and two Hold recommendations. The average price prediction for a 12-month period is €20.94, which implies a 29.27% growth from the current price.

Along with Stellantis, Air Liquide (FR:AI) is another CAC 40 stock that has recently received Buy recommendations from analysts. 

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Latest News Feed

More Market News >