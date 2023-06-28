CA, MC, and VIV: Three French Stocks to Buy Today

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Gainers/Losers/Most ActiveDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/Losers/Most Active
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
New
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Global Markets

CA, MC, and VIV: Three French Stocks to Buy Today

Story Highlights

These three stocks from the French market received Buy ratings from analysts today.

Using the TipRanks Daily Analyst Ratings tool for France, we have identified three stocks, Carrefour SA (FR:CA), LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (FR:MC), and Vivendi (FR:VIV). These stocks have earned Buy rating from analysts today, making them viable options for investment.

Among these stocks, Vivendi offers more than a 50% upside in its share price. while LVMH and Carrefour have more modest growth rates of 13% and 20%, respectively.

Let’s take a look at these shares in detail.

Is Carrefour a Good Investment?

Carrefour is a global retail company with stores in around 30 countries worldwide. The company deals in groceries, electronics, and other food items.

The analysts are bullish on the stock considering its pricing power despite facing lower volumes. The company is also positive about the cost savings plan in response to declining volumes, which could boost margins in the long run.

Today, Izabel Dobreva from Morgan Stanley confirmed her Buy rating on the stock, predicting a growth of 21.4% in the share price.

According to TipRanks, CA stock holds a Moderate Buy rating, which is based on four Buy and two Hold recommendations. The average price target of €20.9 indicates a potential increase of 20.8% from the current share price.

Is LVMH Stock a Good Buy?

LVMH is a French luxury company known for its exceptional portfolio of over 75 prestigious brands. The company has the advantage of strong pricing power as its customers value the distinctive products offered by the company.

RBC Capital analyst Piral Dadhania confirmed his Buy rating on the stock today. His price target of €960 suggests a growth rate of 13.21% in the share.

Based on a total of 17 recommendations on TipRanks, MC stock has a Strong Buy rating. It includes 16 Buy and one Hold ratings. The average price forecast of €962.6 is 13.5% above the current trading level.

What is the Forecast for Vivendi?

Vivendi is a media group with operations in the entire media chain. The company’s diversified businesses include TV, gaming, publishing, media, and telecommunications.

VIV stock is assigned a Strong Buy rating on TipRanks, backed by five buy versus one Hold recommendations. The average price forecast of €12.74 indicates a huge growth potential of 51% in the share price.

Matthew J Walker, an analyst from Credit Suisse, upheld his Buy rating on the stock today, projecting a 42.4% increase in the share price. He lowered the price target from €13.1 to €12.0.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on FR:CA

A2Z Smart Technologies completes pilot phase at Carrefour
The FlyA2Z Smart Technologies completes pilot phase at Carrefour
1d ago
AZ
Carrefour reinstated with a Buy at Kepler Cheuvreux
More FR:CA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on FR:CA

A2Z Smart Technologies completes pilot phase at Carrefour
The FlyA2Z Smart Technologies completes pilot phase at Carrefour
1d ago
AZ
Carrefour reinstated with a Buy at Kepler Cheuvreux
The FlyCarrefour reinstated with a Buy at Kepler Cheuvreux
7d ago
More FR:CA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >