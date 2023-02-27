British Stock Market Update: Upcoming Earnings

On Monday, the FTSE 100 index opened at 7,937.96, up 0.74%. The FTSE 250 rose 0.39% to 19,762.7 points.

Both indexes are off to a good year in 2023, with the FTSE 100 index up by 5.19% and the FTSE 250 index up by almost 3.5% since the beginning of the year.

It is safe to say that the UK markets are surely enjoying the reign of Rishi Sunak. According to the Economic Forecasting Agency, the FTSE 100 index could cross the 9000 points mark in July or stay around that zone.

The latest earnings season did cause some volatility in the markets. However, the overall earnings were positive.

Speaking of the banking sector, the numbers did disappoint investors and analysts due to reduced forecasts for 2023. Higher incomes were offset by increased impairment charges amid the shaky economic environment.

Lloyds Banking Group (GB:LLOY) ended the UK banks’ earnings season after it reported 2022 results last week. Despite posting higher pre-tax profits in Q4, the bank warned that its net interest income would start to decline in the next year.

Along similar lines, NatWest Group’s (GB:NWG) shares tumbled after the bank expressed worries over its 2023 outlook during its results.

Let’s have a look at three companies that will announce their results tomorrow.

St James’s Place PLC (GB:STJ)

The UK-based investment management company will report its Q4 and full-year results for 2022 tomorrow, February 28. The forecasted EPS for the quarter is 0.37p.

Overall, STJ stock has a Hold consensus rating on TipRanks, based on seven Hold recommendations. The average target price of 1,312.57p implies a change of 7% on the current price. Analysts remain cautious about the short-term prospects of the company due to intense pressure on UK households’ income and savings.

Abrdn PLC (GB:ABDN)

Abrdn Plc is a global investment company guiding customers in their financial journey. The company will announce its annual results for 2022 on February 28.

According to TipRanks’ consensus forecast, ABDN stock has a Strong Sell rating, based on one Hold and six Sell recommendations. The average target price is 179.71p, which is 14% lower than the current price level. The stock gained more than 40% in the last six months.

Rotork PLC (GB:ROR)

Manufacturing company, Rotork will also report its 2022 full-year numbers on February 28. According to TipRanks, the forecasted EPS of 0.08p for Q4 is higher than the EPS of 0.06p in the same quarter a year ago.

ROR stock has a Strong Buy rating on TipRanks at a target price of 340.0p. It implies a change of 2.6% on its current price.

