British Market Update, 3/9/23, Stocks in Focus

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Global Markets

British Market Update, 3/9/23, Stocks in Focus

The FTSE 100 finished the day 50 points lower at 7,879.9, mainly due to the losses in the banking and mining sectors. The FTSE 250 also ended in the red, down 0.8% at 19,692.9.

Overall, broad-level weakness, ex-dividends, and a strong pound pulled the market down.

The pound recovered against the dollar on Thursday after hitting low points earlier in the week. GBP/USD gained 0.70% and went above 1.1905.

On a broader level, a new program for the UK’s financial market reforms will be launched to broaden the participation of the companies and improve the fundraising process.

The financial services minister, Andrew Griffith, said in his speech that “Britain’s revamped financial market rules will largely be aligned with U.S. and European Union regulations to minimize disruption to global companies.”

Among the stocks, the insurance sector ended in the green with Aviva PLC (GB:AV) gaining 2.7%.

On the FTSE 250 index, Volution Group PLC’s (GB:FAN) stock topped the list and gained 15% in a day. The manufacturing company announced its first-half results for the fiscal year 2023 with an 8.5% growth in revenues.

On the bottom of the list, Hammerson PLC (GB:HMSO) lost 10.6% after the property company reported a fall in revenue.

Miner Rio Tinto (GB:RIO) lost 4.45% yesterday on the overall drag in the mining sector.

Stocks in Focus

Here are a few stocks from the UK market that are in the news and have been trending.

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (GB:RR)

UK-based aerospace and defense company Rolls-Royce Holdings’ stock has gained a huge 95% in the last six months.

RR stock has a Moderate Buy rating on TipRanks based on a total of 11 recommendations. Recently, analyst Ian Douglas from UBS upgraded his rating to Buy on the stock and increased his target price to 200p. He believes the shares are “abnormally cheap.”

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (GB:LLOY)

The British banking giant Lloyds Banking’s stock has a Moderate Buy rating, based on seven Buy and three Hold recommendations.

LLOY stock has an average target price of 69.43p, which implies an upside of 35.06%.

Glencore PLC (GB:GLEN)

Glencore’s stock was down 2.79% yesterday as more interest rate hikes from the US worried investors in the mining sector.

According to TipRanks, GLEN stock has a Strong Buy rating with a total of 11 recommendations, out of which 10 are Buy. The average target price of 633.34p has an upside of 33.7% to the current price.

Centamin PLC (GB:CEY)

Gold miner, Centamin’s stock has been trading down by 13.4% YTD. Analysts are bullish on the stock, which has a Strong Buy rating on TipRanks.

CEY stock has a target price of 150.37p which has a big upside of more than 50% from the current price.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on GB:AV

Aviva price target lowered to 560 GBp from 564 GBp at Barclays
The FlyAviva price target lowered to 560 GBp from 564 GBp at Barclays
23d ago
Aviva price target lowered to 520 GBp from 540 GBp at Morgan Stanley
Aviva price target raised to 546 GBp from 540 GBp at Berenberg
More GB:AV Latest News >

More News & Analysis on GB:AV

Aviva price target lowered to 560 GBp from 564 GBp at Barclays
The FlyAviva price target lowered to 560 GBp from 564 GBp at Barclays
23d ago
Aviva price target lowered to 520 GBp from 540 GBp at Morgan Stanley
The FlyAviva price target lowered to 520 GBp from 540 GBp at Morgan Stanley
29d ago
Aviva price target raised to 546 GBp from 540 GBp at Berenberg
The FlyAviva price target raised to 546 GBp from 540 GBp at Berenberg
1M ago
More GB:AV Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >