BP Secures Full Ownership of Lightsource BP Solar JV

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active OptionsOptions Volume Leaders
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
BP Secures Full Ownership of Lightsource BP Solar JV
Global Markets

BP Secures Full Ownership of Lightsource BP Solar JV

Story Highlights

The British energy giant BP PLC reached an agreement to assume complete ownership of Lightsource BP, acquiring the remaining 50% stake in the solar power joint venture.

The FTSE 100-listed BP PLC (GB:BP) secured full ownership of Lighthouse BP with the acquisition of the remaining 50% stake. As part of the agreement, BP is set to purchase the additional stake from the founders, management, and staff of Lightsource BP for £254 million. The selling shareholders will also have the chance to receive additional payments over time, contingent on the company’s performance.

The anticipated completion date for the deal is in the middle of 2024.

This acquisition aligns with BP’s strategic initiative to enhance its renewable energy capacity and the broader energy transition strategy. It will serve as a foundation for the company’s strategic expansion in low-carbon and biofuel production, along with the advancement of EV charging initiatives. The acquired unit will be responsible for constructing solar plants to support the group’s vehicle charging networks, green hydrogen facilities, and biofuel operations.

The BP share price traded up by 0.72% in trading yesterday. The stock has experienced a volatile year in 2023, recording a modest gain of just 3%.

About Lightsource BP

Lightsource BP is an independent leader in the development of solar PV projects. BP first invested in Lightsource in 2017 and increased its stake to 50% in 2019, adding its name to the venture. The JV has played a crucial role in BP’s strategy to diversify beyond oil and gas.

In the last six years, Lightsource BP has expanded its operations to 19 countries, established a 61GW development pipeline, and increased its workforce to over 1,200 personnel. In 2022, Lightsource BP disclosed an underlying EBITDA of £287 million. BP has stated its commitment to target double-digit equity returns from the acquired business.

Is BP a Good Stock to Buy Now?

According to TipRanks’ analyst consensus, BP stock has been assigned a Moderate Buy rating. The stock has nine Buy, three Hold, and one Sell recommendations from analysts. The share price forecast is 646.7p, which is almost 36% higher than the current price level.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
BP Secures Full Ownership of Lightsource BP Solar JV
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >