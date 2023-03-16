BP and Shell: Two UK Energy Shares with High Upside Potential

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Global Markets

BP and Shell: Two UK Energy Shares with High Upside Potential

Story Highlights

These two UK-based energy companies could be a great addition to an investor’s portfolio looking for high share price growth.

UK-based energy companies BP PLC (GB:BP) and Shell (UK) (GB:SHEL) have received Strong Buy ratings on TipRanks. Analysts expect more than 30% growth in their share prices.

Speaking of the energy sector, these companies are benefiting from the increasing demand for oil and gas along with soaring prices since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war. Also, these companies pay regular dividends.

Graphical user interface, application Description automatically generated

Both Shell and BP are part of the Trending Stocks list for the UK market. These stocks are currently on the radar of analysts after they reported strong yearly results for 2022.

Let’s have a look at the details.

BP PLC

BP is one of the leading companies in the world, providing energy products and services to customers worldwide.

Over the course of soaring fuel prices, the company’s stock has been enjoying the ride and has gained more than 50% in the last year. Last month, the company announced its fourth quarter and 2022 earnings, which further pushed the share price higher.

The company posted profits of $27.7 billion in 2022, up from $12.8 billion last year. It also witnessed its production costs being the lowest in the last 16 years, which depicts operational efficiency for the company.

Moving forward, the company announced that it would invest an additional $8 billion in its energy transition by 2030. And another $8 billion towards its energy security and affordability.

On the shareholder return front, the company announced a buyback of $2.75 billion to be completed by May 2023.

What is the Price Target for BP?

According to TipRanks’ consensus, BP stock has a Strong Buy rating, with 10 Buy and three Hold recommendations.

The average target price is 660.08p, which is 35.4% higher than the current price.

Shell PLC (UK)

Shell is a UK-based oil and gas company that produces energy products such as fuels, oil, LPG, lubricants, and more.

The company posted record earnings in its 2022 annual results. Shell posted a profit of $39.9 billion in 2022, up from $19.29 billion in 2021. The numbers were driven by higher fossil fuel demand and prices. The company also witnessed a solid recovery in its LNG (liquefied natural gas) trading.

Moving onto the shareholder returns, the company reported a 15% increase in its dividends in the fourth quarter of 2022, pushing the full-year dividend to $1.03 per share. The company also announced a $4 billion share buyback program.

Following the results, many analysts have reiterated their Buy rating on the stock.

Graphical user interface Description automatically generated

Is Shell Stock a Good Buy Now?

SHEL stock has a Strong Buy rating on TipRanks based on a total of 15 recommendations, out of which 13 are Buys.

The average target price for the stock is 2,953.8p, which implies an upside of 30.4% on the current price.

Ending Thoughts

Investors are concerned about fuel prices already reaching their peak points. However, analysts are optimistic about the reopening of China, which will further boost fuel prices by the end of this year.

Both Shell and BP have posted record numbers in their 2022 annual results, and analysts are bullish on the outlook as well. These companies also offer solid shareholder returns, which makes them ideal investment options.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on GB:BP

BP price target raised to 585 GBp from 540 GBp at JPMorgan
The FlyBP price target raised to 585 GBp from 540 GBp at JPMorgan
19d ago
BP
BP downgraded to Hold from Buy at Berenberg
BP
Texas Pacific Land, bpx energy reach long-term agreement
BP
TPL
More GB:BP Latest News >

More News & Analysis on GB:BP

BP price target raised to 585 GBp from 540 GBp at JPMorgan
The FlyBP price target raised to 585 GBp from 540 GBp at JPMorgan
19d ago
BP
BP downgraded to Hold from Buy at Berenberg
The FlyBP downgraded to Hold from Buy at Berenberg
21d ago
BP
Texas Pacific Land, bpx energy reach long-term agreement
The FlyTexas Pacific Land, bpx energy reach long-term agreement
21d ago
BP
TPL
More GB:BP Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >