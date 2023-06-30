BME and DLG: Analysts Confirm Ratings on These Two UK Shares

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Gainers/Losers/Most ActiveDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/Losers/Most Active
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
New
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Global Markets

BME and DLG: Analysts Confirm Ratings on These Two UK Shares

Story Highlights

Both of these UK-based companies have received Buy ratings on TipRanks, and their Buy and Sell ratings have recently been reaffirmed by analysts.

UK-based companies B&M European Value Retail (GB:BME) and Direct Line Insurance (GB:DLG) have received new ratings recently from analysts. Overall, DLG has a Moderate Buy rating and offers a growth rate of 35% in the share price. On the other hand, B&M carries a Strong Buy rating with a more modest upside potential of 7.6%.

Let’s examine the details.

B&M European Value Retail SA (B&M)

B&M is a British retailer that offers customers a curated selection of top-selling items at affordable prices. The company’s product range includes groceries, general merchandise, and other food items.

Yesterday, the company announced the trading update for its first quarter of 2023. The numbers demonstrate sustained and profitable trading momentum in recent weeks. The first quarter results indicate a 13.5% growth in total group revenue, which aligns with the company’s internal projections. The company will publish its first-half earnings for 2023 in November.

Analysts feel the cost-of-living crisis has not impacted the retailer. On the contrary, the company is capitalizing on its ideal positioning to meet the growing demand from price-conscious consumers seeking bargains.

Yesterday, analysts from Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their Buy rating on the stock, projecting a growth rate of 8.5%.

Three days ago, David Roux from Bank of America Securities also confirmed his Buy rating at a price target of 675p. It implies a much higher growth of 21.18% in the share price.

B&M Share Price Forecast

According to TipRanks, BME stock has a Strong Buy rating, which is based on eight Buy and two Hold recommendations. The average price forecast is 595.5p, implying a growth rate of almost 7% on the current trading levels.

Direct Line Insurance Group PLC

Direct Line is a leading insurance company in the UK, providing its services through multiple brands.

In its trading update for Q1 2023, the company recorded a 9.7% increase in quarterly gross written premiums, reaching £805.7 million, supported by its pricing policy despite a tough motor insurance market. The company’s full-year outlook for 2023 remains challenging as it continues to face pressure from higher costs and supply chain issues. The company will report its first-half results for 2023 in September.

Barclays analyst Ivan Bokhmat reiterated his Sell rating on the stock yesterday, anticipating a downside of 24% in the share price.

On the other hand, analysts from J.P. Morgan and HSBC predict growth in the share price while maintaining their Hold rating on the stock.

Is Direct Line a Good Share to Buy?

Based on 11 recommendations, DLG stock has a Moderate Buy rating on TipRanks. It includes four Buy, six Hold, and one Sell ratings.

The average target price is 181.18p, which is 34.3% above the current trading level.

Conclusion

Analysts are impressed by the numbers issued by B&M and expect that the company is well-positioned to benefit from higher demand for affordable items.

For DLG, analysts hold a cautious approach considering the challenging motor insurance market. However, analysts also feel the stock is attractively priced and expect more than a 30% upside in the share price.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on GB:BME

ABDN and BME: Are These FTSE 100 Dividend Stocks Still Attractive for Investors?
Global MarketsABDN and BME: Are These FTSE 100 Dividend Stocks Still Attractive for Investors?
29d ago
Two retail stocks tipped by five-star analyst Borja Olcese
B&M European Value Retail Reports Q3 Results
More GB:BME Latest News >

More News & Analysis on GB:BME

ABDN and BME: Are These FTSE 100 Dividend Stocks Still Attractive for Investors?
Global MarketsABDN and BME: Are These FTSE 100 Dividend Stocks Still Attractive for Investors?
29d ago
Two retail stocks tipped by five-star analyst Borja Olcese
Stock Analysis & IdeasTwo retail stocks tipped by five-star analyst Borja Olcese
10M ago
B&M European Value Retail Reports Q3 Results
Market NewsB&M European Value Retail Reports Q3 Results
1y ago
More GB:BME Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >