Bayer and Beiersdorf: Key German Earnings This Week

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Global Markets

Bayer and Beiersdorf: Key German Earnings This Week

Story Highlights

These two German companies will report their next set of results this week.

German companies Bayer AG (DE:BAYN) and Beiersdorf AG (DE:BEI) will announce their annual results for 2022 this week.

Analysts are impressed with Bayer’s previous results and are optimistic about the upcoming earnings as well. The stock also has a huge potential for growth in the future. Beiersdorf, on the other side, has mixed reviews on its stock despite higher forecasted revenues for 2022.  

Here, we have used the TipRanks Earnings Calendar tool for the German market to pick these stocks with upcoming earnings. This tool guides investors with the latest information on the earnings dates of the companies, along with forecasted EPS and sales numbers.

Let’s have a look at these companies in detail.

Bayer AG

Bayer is among the world’s leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company has three major product areas: pharmaceuticals, consumer health, and crop science.

The company’s stock has been off to a good start in 2023 and is trading up by 20% year-to-date. Investors and analysts have welcomed the new leadership change in the company with the appointment of its new CEO, Bill Anderson.

Bayer is scheduled to report its full-year results for 2022 on February 28. According to TipRanks, the consensus EPS forecast for Q4 is €1.27 per share, slightly up from €1.26 per share in the prior year’s quarter.

Analysts are highly bullish on the earnings after the company confirmed its full-year guidance numbers in the previous financial update. For 2022, the company expects its sales to be around €47 billion and an EBITDA margin of 26%-27% on a currency-adjusted basis. The company also expects a growth of 10% for its seed and crop protection segment, driven by higher prices. The full-year EPS is forecasted to be around €7.30 per share.

Is Bayer AG a Good Stock to Buy?

Ahead of its earnings, analysts remain highly bullish on the stock and have reiterated their Buy ratings. UBS analyst Michael Leuchten has the highest target price on the stock at €99.0, suggesting an upside of 67.3% from the current levels.

According to TipRanks’ rating consensus, BAYN stock has a Strong Buy rating.

The average price forecast for the stock is €75.92, which shows a change of 28.3% from the current price.

Beiersdorf AG 

Beiersdorf is a German manufacturing company known for brands like Nivea, Eucerin, and Hansaplast. The business specializes in personal care and self-adhesive products.

The company will report its Q4 results and annual report for 2022 on March 1. The consensus EPS forecast is €1.15 per share for the fourth quarter, as compared to EPS of €1.17 per share in Q4 2021. The forecasted sales for this quarter are €2.09 billion. The sales for the first nine months of 2022 were €6.7 billion.

Considering its strong performance in the third quarter, Beiersdorf raised its full-year numbers. The company now expects higher sales for its consumer and tesa segments. Overall, group sales are expected to grow by 9%–10% in 2022.

Beiersdorf Stock Price Forecast

The stock has mixed opinions from analysts, with a majority of Buy ratings. On TipRanks, BEI stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating, which includes seven Buy, six Hold, and one Sell recommendations.

The stock price forecast is €112.08, which is slightly lower than the current trading price.

Conclusion

Among these two companies, Bayer makes an attractive case for investment considering the upside potential in the stock. Analysts also remain bullish on the long-term prospects of the company, driven by its upcoming drug pipeline.

Meanwhile, analysts see limited growth in Beiersdorf stock at the moment as they await the company’s outlook for 2023 in the upcoming results.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on BAYZF

Regeneron announces U.S. FDA accepted priority review for BLA for aflibercept
The FlyRegeneron announces U.S. FDA accepted priority review for BLA for aflibercept
4d ago
REGN
Bill Anderson to become CEO of Bayer AG
Bayer enrolls first patients in OCEANIC trial
More BAYZF Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BAYZF

Regeneron announces U.S. FDA accepted priority review for BLA for aflibercept
The FlyRegeneron announces U.S. FDA accepted priority review for BLA for aflibercept
4d ago
REGN
Bill Anderson to become CEO of Bayer AG
The FlyBill Anderson to become CEO of Bayer AG
19d ago
Bayer enrolls first patients in OCEANIC trial
The FlyBayer enrolls first patients in OCEANIC trial
19d ago
More BAYZF Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >