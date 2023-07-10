Bayer AG Share Price: New Ratings Amid Speculation of a Spin-Off

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Global Markets

Bayer AG Share Price: New Ratings Amid Speculation of a Spin-Off

Story Highlights

German pharmaceutical company Bayer AG received three rating confirmations after a report surfaced regarding the potential spin-off of its agricultural business.

Bayer AG (DE:BAYN) received three ratings following the emergence of a report discussing the potential spin-off of its agricultural business. It includes two Buy and one Hold rating confirmations from analysts. The news also sent the shares higher, and they were trading up by 3.3% at the time of writing, continuing the upward streak from Friday. YTD, the stock has gained 5.5%.

Bayer is a pharmaceutical company involved in the production and promotion of products in the fields of human health and agriculture.

New Ratings

Today, Bernstein analyst Gunther Zechmann reiterated his Buy rating on the stock, suggesting a huge upside of more than 75%. The price target of €89 remains unaltered.

Analyst Charles Bentley from Jefferies also confirmed his Buy rating on the stock today. His price target of €68 implies a growth potential of 35% in the share price. Bentley feels the separation of businesses into pharmaceuticals and agriculture will act as a major catalyst for the share price.

On the contrary, J.P. Morgan analyst Richard Vosser took a cautious approach as compared to other analysts. He maintained his Hold rating on the stock and expects a growth of almost 10% in the share price. Vosser also shared his doubts about a potential spinoff, suggesting the company would be better served by focusing on revitalizing its pharmaceuticals division to enhance its overall value.

Vosser also cut his estimates for the upcoming second-quarter earnings report. He believes that the company could also reduce its yearly targets in 2023 mainly due to higher costs, declining margins, and the growing challenges posed by exchange rates.

Are Bayer Shares a Good Buy?

BAYN stock has a Moderate Buy rating on TipRanks, with a total of 11 recommendations, of which eight are Buys.

At an average price forecast of €73.10, analysts are predicting a growth of 46.2% in the share price.

Conclusion

Analysts have a mixed opinion on Bayer’s stock after the spin-off news. Overall, the stock has a Moderate Buy rating with the majority of bullish views with a decent growth potential in the share price.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on BAYZF

Analysts are Predicting a 34% Upside for this DAX 40 Stock
Global MarketsAnalysts are Predicting a 34% Upside for this DAX 40 Stock
6d ago
GB
Bayer initiates Phase III clinical development program QUANTI
FDA issues CRL to Regeneron for Aflibercept 8 mg Biologics License Application
REGN
More BAYZF Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BAYZF

Analysts are Predicting a 34% Upside for this DAX 40 Stock
Global MarketsAnalysts are Predicting a 34% Upside for this DAX 40 Stock
6d ago
GB
Bayer initiates Phase III clinical development program QUANTI
The FlyBayer initiates Phase III clinical development program QUANTI
13d ago
FDA issues CRL to Regeneron for Aflibercept 8 mg Biologics License Application
The FlyFDA issues CRL to Regeneron for Aflibercept 8 mg Biologics License Application
13d ago
REGN
More BAYZF Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >