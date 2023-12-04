Babcock Share Price: Analysts Bullish About Further Upside

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active OptionsOptions Volume Leaders
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorStudent Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Babcock Share Price: Analysts Bullish About Further Upside
Global Markets

Babcock Share Price: Analysts Bullish About Further Upside

Story Highlights

The UK-based defence services provider Babcock International has garnered Buy ratings from analysts, mainly driven by its first-half results released last month and demand driven by geopolitical tensions.

Analysts remain bullish on the share price of the FTSE 250-listed Babcock International Group PLC (GB:BAB) and predict a further upside of over 30% even after a solid year-to-date rally. Analysts are favouring the stock, considering the growing defence spending over the last few years, driven by geopolitical instability. They expect the company to register strong growth from its key customers amidst the Russia-Ukraine war and the rising tensions in the Middle East.

Babcock’s Recent Performance

Babcock published a strong half-yearly earnings report for FY24 on November 14, prompting many analysts to confirm their Buy ratings. The company delivered 18% organic revenue growth in the first half, which offset the impact of asset disposals. The underlying operating profit surpassed expectations, reaching £154.4 million, marking a substantial 27% year-on-year increase.

Management maintained its full-year projections of organic revenue growth, operating margin, and positive cash flow generation. The company also decided to start its dividend again after a gap of four years and declared an interim dividend of 1.7p per share.

Babcock International is a UK-based defence company with a global presence. The company provides engineering, support, and training services to both the defence and civilian markets. It also designs and manufactures specific product solutions for both markets.

Positive Outlook from Analysts

Following the half-yearly results, the stock received five Buy ratings in the last 15 days. Most recently, analyst Georgios Ierodiaconou from Citi confirmed his Buy rating on the stock, predicting an upside of 33%.

On November 17, Barclays analyst Charlotte Keyworth upgraded her rating from Hold to Buy on the stock with a similar forecast of 33% upside. Keyworth is confident in the company’s ability to generate higher cash returns for its shareholders, driven by its “portfolio streamlining, a strengthened balance sheet, and a positive free cash flow.” She also highlighted that the reinstatement of dividends will further enhance investors’ confidence in the long term.

Apart from Ierodiaconou and Keyworth, analysts from Berenberg Bank, Shore Capital, and Jefferies also maintained their Buy ratings on the stock.

Babcock Share Price Forecast

Year-to-date, the Babcock share price has risen about 37%, picking up momentum in July following the release of its FY23 results. This came after months of underperformance, with geopolitical pressures reviving investors’ interest in the stock.

As per the consensus rating on TipRanks, BAB stock earns a Strong Buy, backed by all Buy recommendations from six analysts. The Babcock share price forecast is 531.8p, signifying a potential upside of 33.4% from the current level.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Babcock Share Price: Analysts Bullish About Further Upside
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >