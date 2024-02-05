Aviva (AV): A High Yield FTSE 100 Dividend Stock for Income Investors

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksMost Visited WebsitesDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsMarket Holidays
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Averaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Most Visited Websites
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Aviva (AV): A High Yield FTSE 100 Dividend Stock for Income Investors
Global Markets

Aviva (AV): A High Yield FTSE 100 Dividend Stock for Income Investors

Story Highlights

British insurance company Aviva is an attractive dividend pick, offering a yield of over 7%.

The FTSE 100-listed Aviva Plc (GB:AV) is an attractive dividend stock, offering a high yield to income-seeking investors. Aviva, one of the leading insurance companies in the world, offers a dividend yield of nearly 7.5%, way ahead of the sector average of 2.1%. Moreover, analysts expect the stock to deliver a decent upside over the next 12 months and enhance total returns for investors.  

TipRanks provides a range of tools to assist users in identifying lucrative dividend stocks. Here, we used the TipRanks’ Top Dividend Shares tool for the U.K. market to identify Aviva stock. This tool simplifies the stock selection process, making it easier for users seeking exposure to dividend-paying investments.

Dividends Supported by Solid Fundamentals

Aviva paid an interim dividend of 11.1p for the first half of FY23, reflecting an 8% year-over-year growth. The company aims to pay a total dividend of 33.4p for the full year 2023.

Aviva’s dividends are supported by solid fundamentals. The group’s operating profit increased 8% to £715 million in the first half of FY23 from the comparable period of the previous year. The company’s balance sheet remains strong. Despite declining in the recent reporting periods, Aviva’s estimated Solvency II shareholder cover ratio continues to be above 200%.

In its November update for the third quarter, Aviva expressed confidence in beating its medium-term financial targets. The company reaffirmed the FY23 operating profit growth estimate of 5% to 7%, even as it faced higher weather-related claims.

Aviva is focused on increasing its presence in high-growth areas, like the Wealth business. Additionally, the British insurance company aims to enhance its profitability by driving continued efficiency. The bank set its cost reduction target for 2023 at £750 million.

Is Aviva a Good Stock to Buy Now?

Last week, Jefferies analyst Philip Kett increased his 2023 share buyback estimate for Aviva to £350 million from £330 million. The analyst expects buybacks from 2024 onwards to increase by £50 million annually.

Kett increased his buyback estimate as he believes that Aviva now has “more firepower” to pay special capital returns, given its robust Solvency II ratio. Moreover, he highlighted that the 2023 operating profit growth estimate is appealing.

Based on his bullish stance, Kett reiterated a Buy rating on AV stock and increased the price target to 490p from 480p.  

Aviva scores a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on three Buys and three Holds. The Aviva plc share price forecast of 477.83p implies 12.4% upside potential.

Disclosure

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >