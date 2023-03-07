ASX:HVN and ASX:SUN: Stock Forecast for Australian Companies

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Global Markets

ASX:HVN and ASX:SUN: Stock Forecast for Australian Companies

Story Highlights

Let’s have a look at two Australian stocks and their stock forecast.

In today’s piece, we will analyze Australian companies Suncorp Group (AU:SUN) and Harvey Norman (AU:HVN) for investors. Both companies had limited upside potential in terms of their share prices but proved to be good additions for income investors.

Let’s have a look at these companies in detail.

Suncorp Group Limited

Suncorp is among the leading financial services companies in Australia, with a portfolio of services like banking and insurance.

Suncorp’s stock has been a good performer in the last year and has rewarded its shareholders with a return of more than 30%.

In February, the company reported its half-yearly results for the fiscal year 2023. The company’s net profit after tax increased by 44.3% to AU$560 million, driven by strong premium and loan growth and higher margins. The insurance segment in Australia contributed the most and posted a jump of 142% in its profits. Suncorp New Zealand’s gross written premiums were up by 12.2% to NZ$1.2 billion due to higher pricing momentum. The expenses were down by 3.1% to AU$1.3 billion, showcasing the company’s efforts to generate higher efficiency in work.

The company also increased its interim dividend by 43.5% to AU$0.33 per share and maintained a payout ratio of 71% of cash earnings.

Graphical user interface, application, table, Word Description automatically generated

The company remains on track to achieve its full-year targets for 2023.

Is Suncorp a Good Share to Buy?

SUN stock has a Strong Buy rating on TipRanks with nine Buy and two Hold recommendations.

The average target price is AU$14.14, which is 8.5% higher than the current price.

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited

Harvey Norman is an Australian retailer and a well-known brand among different product categories. The company’s products include furniture, electronic goods, home furnishings, kitchen appliances, etc.

Contrary to Suncorp, Harvey’s stock had a disappointing performance and has been trading down by 20% in the last year. The share fell further after the company reported its half-year results for FY 2023 in the last week.

The company posted a 15% fall in its net profits after tax due to lower sales across divisions and shrinking household spending. It also cut its dividends by 35%, to AU$0.13 per share. The company dividend yield is quite attractive at 10.8%, as compared to the industry average of 2.12%.

However, given the company’s long track record of performance and dividends, management believes this slump represents a good buying opportunity for investors.

Harvey Norman Share Price Forecast

According to TipRanks, HVN stock has a Hold rating based on a total of seven recommendations.

The stock has an average target price of AU$4.21, which is 9% higher than the current price.

Conclusion

Even though analysts are more bullish on Suncorp stock, the price upside is limited to just 8%. Analysts have rated the stock as Strong Buy.

As for Harvey Norman, the company feels the decline in results was an outcome of overall recessionary fears in the economy, and it remains confident over the long-term prospects.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on AU:HVN

Australian Stock Market Today – Thursday September 29: What You Need to Know
Market NewsAustralian Stock Market Today – Thursday September 29: What You Need to Know
5M ago
Analysts like these 3 ASX retail shares as consumer spending remains strong
2 ASX stocks just received a “Perfect 10” Smart Score
More AU:HVN Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AU:HVN

Australian Stock Market Today – Thursday September 29: What You Need to Know
Market NewsAustralian Stock Market Today – Thursday September 29: What You Need to Know
5M ago
Analysts like these 3 ASX retail shares as consumer spending remains strong
Stock Analysis & IdeasAnalysts like these 3 ASX retail shares as consumer spending remains strong
5M ago
2 ASX stocks just received a “Perfect 10” Smart Score
Stock Analysis & Ideas2 ASX stocks just received a “Perfect 10” Smart Score
6M ago
More AU:HVN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >