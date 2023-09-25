ASX: New Ratings Signal More Upside for the South32 Share Price

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
ASX: New Ratings Signal More Upside for the South32 Share Price
Global Markets

ASX: New Ratings Signal More Upside for the South32 Share Price

Story Highlights

The Australian mining company South32 recently received Buy ratings from analysts, indicating the potential for additional growth in its share price.

The stock of the ASX-listed South32 Limited (AU:S32) received two Buy ratings from analysts in the last week, signaling the possibility of further appreciation in its share price. The positive outlook from analysts provided a welcome surprise for investors after the company faced a challenging fiscal year in 2023. Overall, the stock carries a Moderate Buy rating from analysts.

So far this year, the South32 share price has seen a decline of 12.6%. The stock reached its peak in March 2023 but began a downward trajectory after the company revised its full-year production guidance downward by 8%.

South32 is a mining company focused on a diversified portfolio of metals. The company has operations in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America.

Recent Ratings

Analysts like the company, considering its extensive and diversified portfolio, many of which metals are currently experiencing robust price strength. Moreover, the company’s attractive dividends also make the investment case stronger. The company declared a total dividend of $0.81 per share, which is expected to grow to $0.165 per share in FY24.

Four days ago, analysts at Ord Minnett upgraded their rating on the stock from Hold to Buy. The price target of AU$4.10 implies an upside of 23% in the shares. The brokerage firm also expects a substantial increase in dividend payouts from the company. Based on the current share price of the company, Ord Minnett expects a roughly 6% dividend yield in FY 2024, followed by an approximately 8% yield in FY 2025.

Also, analyst Rahul Anand from Morgan Stanley confirmed his Buy rating on the stock, suggesting a growth of 24.2%.

Moving ahead in FY24, the company anticipates a planned increase in production volumes in most of its operations, coupled with cost control measures. This is expected to partially mitigate the continued inflationary pressures affecting the industry.

What is the Forecast for South32?

Based on a total of 12 recommendations, South32 stock has received a Moderate Buy rating on TipRanks. It is based on Six Buy, five Hold, and one Sell recommendations. The South32 share price target is AU$3.84, which represents a favourable change of 14.8% in the share price.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

South32 downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas
The FlySouth32 downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas
11d ago
South32 price target lowered to 180 GBp from 195 GBp at Barclays
The FlySouth32 price target lowered to 180 GBp from 195 GBp at Barclays
27d ago
South32 price target lowered to 230 GBp from 245 GBp at UBS
The FlySouth32 price target lowered to 230 GBp from 245 GBp at UBS
1M ago
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >