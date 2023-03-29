ASX Lithium Shares: What’s Happening With Pilbara and Liontown?

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Global Markets

ASX Lithium Shares: What’s Happening With Pilbara and Liontown?

Story Highlights

ASX mining companies saw their shares soar yesterday on the news of a potential takeover of Liontown by a U.S.-listed company.

The shares of ASX mining companies Liontown Resources (AU:LTR) and Pilbara Minerals (AU:PLS) have gained strong interest from investors following the lithium success story. Recently, both of these stocks soared on a rejected takeover offer for Liontown from an international company.

The news pushed investors’ confidence high in this sector, with shares of all major players jumping. The deal also emphasizes the quality of the assets in Australia’s lithium mining sector.

Here, we have used the TipRanks Top Australian Basic Materials Stocks tool to get the necessary details on these lithium shares. This tool is an easy way to screen the stocks from any particular sector and compare them on various factors.

Let’s have a look at the details.

Liontown Resources Limited

Liontown is an Australian mining company focused on developing battery minerals for the EV market.

Yesterday, the LTR stock price shot up by more than 65% after it received an acquisition offer from the U.S.-based chemicals company Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). The deal, which was valued at AU$5.2 billion, was rejected by Liontown as the board believes it was undervalued. This was Albemarle’s third attempt to acquire the company.

Analyst Stuart Howe from Bell Potter believes the stock soared on the potential takeover but could continue to rise from here. Howe has termed the offer from Albemarle “reasonable but not full,” and he believes that the company is much more valuable than the current offer.

Howe has a Buy rating on the LTR stock at a price target of AU$2.81, suggesting an upside of 10%.

Is Liontown Resources a Good Investment?

According to TipRanks’ analyst consensus, LTR stock has a Strong Buy rating, based on six Buy and two Hold recommendations.

The average target price is AU$2.14, which is 16% lower than the current level.

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Pilbara Minerals Limited

Based in Australia, Pilbara is a leading mining company engaged in lithium and tantalite.

Due to the rejected deal by Liontown, Pilbara’s stock also got some action and gained almost 15% over the last five days. However, in the last six months, the stock has been trading down by more than 20%. This was mainly due to the ongoing volatility in lithium prices.

Analysts believe the higher expected demand for lithium from China will again push lithium prices higher.

Citigroup Analyst Kate McCutcheon sees Pilbara as “most leveraged” to higher lithium prices. McCutcheon has a price target of AU$4.8 on PLS stock, which implies an upside of 35% on the current price level.

Graphical user interface, application Description automatically generated

Is Pilbara a Good Stock to Buy?

PLS stock has a Moderate Buy rating on TipRanks based on a total of 12 recommendations.

The average target price of AU$5.07 represents a growth of 42% on the current trading price.

Ending Notes

Being blessed with the largest lithium reserves in the world, Australia’s mining sector is an attractive option for investors looking to diversify their portfolios.

After a solid run in the last three years, growth has slowed down across the lithium sector due to falling prices. However, with the faster-than-ever transition towards cleaner energy technologies and the EV market, the demand for lithium will drive earnings for these miners.

Both LTR and PLS have Buy ratings from analysts. Liontown’s share upside is limited. Pilbara, on the other hand, has more than 40% forecasted growth for its stock.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on AU:LTR

Albemarle Announces Proposal to Acquire Liontown
Press ReleasesAlbemarle Announces Proposal to Acquire Liontown
1d ago
ALB
LTR and CXO: Which ASX Lithium Stock is a Better Pick?
Why Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR) shares rose today and how high they could go
More AU:LTR Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AU:LTR

Albemarle Announces Proposal to Acquire Liontown
Press ReleasesAlbemarle Announces Proposal to Acquire Liontown
1d ago
ALB
LTR and CXO: Which ASX Lithium Stock is a Better Pick?
Global MarketsLTR and CXO: Which ASX Lithium Stock is a Better Pick?
20d ago
Why Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR) shares rose today and how high they could go
Market NewsWhy Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR) shares rose today and how high they could go
5M ago
More AU:LTR Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >