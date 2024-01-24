ASML Exceeds Q4 Estimates, Rings a Warning Bell for 2024

Dutch semiconductor company ASML Holding NV (DE:ASME) exceeded Q4 FY23 expectations but cautioned about flat sales for Fiscal 2024. In Q4 FY23, ASML’s sales of €7.24 billion rose 12.5% year-over-year, while net profit jumped 12.7% to €2.05 billion. ASME shares were up 6.2% on the news as of the last check, hitting a fresh 52-week high of €758.

ASML NV is one of the largest manufacturers of semiconductor equipment used to produce some of the most advanced chips. The company is caught in the crosshairs of the U.S.-China trade war, with more and more curbs being implemented on its product exports to the mainland. ASME shares have gained over 22% in the past year.

Details About ASML’s FY23 Performance

For FY23, ASML reported a significant jump of 30% in sales to €27.56 billion, with a gross margin of 51.3% and net profits of €7.84 billion. However, ASML expects sales to remain flat in Fiscal 2024. Meanwhile, in Q1 FY24, net sales are projected between €5.0 billion and €5.5 billion with a lower gross margin of around 48%.

ASML is foreseeing a slow recovery in the chip market this year, with customer inventory levels declining and demand for the equipment slowly gaining momentum. ASML is maintaining a conservative outlook for Fiscal 2024 and calls it a year of transition with higher growth expected in 2025. Also, ASML’s board intends to announce a final dividend of €1.75 per share for FY23, bringing its total annual dividend to €6.10 per share.

Like other semiconductor companies, ASML is also facing pressure from the ongoing U.S.-China chip war. Recently, the Dutch government partially revoked ASML’s license for shipping NXT:2050i and NXT:2100i lithography systems to China. These machines were used to manufacture less advanced chips and hence, ASML sees no possibility of exporting any high-end machines to China in the future. CFO Roger Dassen said that the company expects a 10% to 15% impact on its 2024 China sales because of these bans.

Is ASML Stock a Buy or Sell?

Following ASML’s Q4 FY23 print, several analysts revived their view on the stock. A total of six analysts reiterated their Buy ratings, while only Barclays analyst Simon Coles stuck to his Hold rating on the stock with a price target of €610 (13.8% downside).

Overall, ASML stock commands a Strong Buy consensus rating backed by 11 Buys versus two Hold ratings. The ASML NV share price target of €771.66 implies 9% upside potential from current levels.

