Analysts Cheer “Strong Buy” on these Two SGX Stocks.

Using the TipRanks Trending Stocks tool for the Singapore market, we have shortlisted agribusiness company Wilmar International (SG:F34) and manufacturing giant Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (SG:BS6). These companies have Strong Buy ratings from analysts and have recently been on their radar.

The Trending Stocks page on TipRanks lists the recently rated stocks by analysts in different markets. It also provides quick data points like analyst rating, target price, and potential upside. Investors can click on the desired stocks for a more detailed analysis.

Let’s discuss these stocks in detail.

Wilmar International Limited

Wilmar International is a leading agriculture company with more than 500 manufacturing plants in Asia. The company’s product portfolio includes edible oils, rice, condiments, flour, sugar, and more.

The company recently announced its Q4 and full-year results for 2022, with record profits. The company posted an increase of 31% in its net profits to $2.4 billion in 2022. For the full year, revenues increased by 11.6% to $73.4 billion, owing to strong demand in the Feed and Industrial Products segments.

The company also announced a final dividend of S$0.11 per share during the results, leading the total dividend to S$0.17 per share.

Analysts are upbeat about the strong performance and stable dividends of Wilmar. The company delivered two back-to-back years of higher profits despite the volatility in the commodity markets. Analysts anticipate that the opening of the Chinese economy will boost the company’s sales in the future. Also, the margins could improve with some relief in higher commodity prices.

Wilmar International Share Price Target

F34 stock has a Strong Buy rating on TipRanks, with all seven analysts on the stock giving Buy recommendations.

The average target price is S$5.38, which is 36.5% higher than the current trading level.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding is an investment company that operates in various segments such as Shipbuilding, Marine Engineering, Leasing, Real Estate, Finance, etc.

The stock has gained more than 70% in the last year, driven by its split from its financial arm Yangzijiang Financial in 2022.

Analysts are bullish on the company’s strong order book. The new contract wins have pushed the total order value to more than $10 billion, including 134 vessel deliveries by 2025. Analyst Adrian Loh from UOB Kay Hian expects a further addition of $400 million worth of contracts for the company.

Loh also sees higher margins in 2023 through these orders for its products, such as dual-fuel containerships, LPG tankers, and large LNG carriers. He has a Buy rating on the stock at a target price of S$1.55, suggesting a 20% upside.

Moving forward, China’s reopening will drive more demand for its shipping products in 2023, securing its top line.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Share Price Target

According to TipRanks’ rating consensus, BS6 stock has a Strong Buy rating, based on five Buy recommendations.

The average target price is S$1.63, which implies an upside of 26.3% from the current price.

Closing Thoughts

Both Wilmar and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding are great investment options in the Singapore market, based on their strong backing by analysts.

Wilmar is sitting on higher revenue generation and earnings for 2023. Moreover, analysts are bullish on consistent dividend payments for shareholders.

Analysts are optimistic about Yangzijiang Shipbuilding’s stock based on a turnaround in the shipping industry and its high order book value for the future.

