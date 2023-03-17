DAX 40: Analysts are Cheering on These Two German Shares

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Global Markets

DAX 40: Analysts are Cheering on These Two German Shares

Story Highlights

Analysts are bullish on these two German shares and have rated them as Buy recently.

German companies Allianz (DE:ALV) and Daimler Truck Holding (DE:DTG) have been trending on the TipRanks Trending Stocks tool. Both the stocks have been rated as Buy by analysts and also have a forecasted upside potential of more than 20% in their share prices.  

Graphical user interface, text, application Description automatically generated

The Trending Stocks tool lets users pick stocks within a particular market that have been recently rated by analysts. This way, they get the advantage of screened stocks backed by experts.

Let’s have a look at some details.

Allianz SE

Allianz provides a broad range of insurance and asset management services in Germany and around 70 countries worldwide.

Over a long term of three years, the company’s stock has been popular with the public and has generated a return of more than 80%.

The company’s revenue increased by 2.8% to €152.7 billion, as reported in its annual results for 2022. In addition, the operating profit was up by 5.7%, driven by improved performance in its insurance segments.

Yesterday, analyst Michael Huttner from Berenberg Bank reiterated his Buy rating on the stock. He has the highest price target of €309.0, which indicates an upside of 52.7%. Huttner feels that the company’s target of €14.2 billion in operating profit for 2023 is on the lower side and could be further increased. He also commented, “The insurer was more confident than it had been in years.”

What is the Forecast for Allianz?

According to TipRanks, ALV stock has a Moderate Buy rating with seven Buy recommendations.

The average target price is €251.98, which represents a 24.7% change from the current price level.

Daimler Truck Holding AG 

Daimler is a commercial vehicle manufacturer, split off from the luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz Group (DE:MBG).

In the last year, Daimler’s stock has gained 20%, riding high on higher demand for its trucks and improved pricing.

Last week, the company reported its annual earnings for 2022, meeting its targets and also predicting higher revenues for 2023. The earnings increased by 55% to €3.9 billion in 2022, as compared to the previous year.

Lately, many analysts have reiterated their Buy rating on the stock. Among these, RBC Capital analyst Nicholas Housden has the highest price target on the stock at €53.0. This implies an upside of 49% from the current price level. Housden mentioned the stock as “attractive” and feels that the company’s annual sales target for 2023 exceeds analysts’ estimates and will also compensate for any bottom-line gaps.

Daimler Truck Stock Price

On TipRanks, DTG stock has a Strong Buy rating with a total of 11 recommendations.

The average stock forecast is €41.19, which has an upside potential of 36.6%. The target price has a high forecast of €53 and a low forecast of €31.

Chart Description automatically generated

Conclusion

Both companies have delivered good performances in 2022 and remain confident for the next year. Analysts also remain bullish on their shares with higher forecasted growth.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on DE:ALV

Allianz price target raised to EUR 260 from EUR 250 at Deutsche Bank
The FlyAllianz price target raised to EUR 260 from EUR 250 at Deutsche Bank
17d ago
ALV and MBG Earnings on Friday: What to Expect
Analysts Upbeat on These Two German Companies
More DE:ALV Latest News >

More News & Analysis on DE:ALV

Allianz price target raised to EUR 260 from EUR 250 at Deutsche Bank
The FlyAllianz price target raised to EUR 260 from EUR 250 at Deutsche Bank
17d ago
ALV and MBG Earnings on Friday: What to Expect
Global MarketsALV and MBG Earnings on Friday: What to Expect
29d ago
Analysts Upbeat on These Two German Companies
Global MarketsAnalysts Upbeat on These Two German Companies
1M ago
More DE:ALV Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >