Allianz and BASF: Two DAX 40 Shares with More Than 20% Upside

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Global Markets

Allianz and BASF: Two DAX 40 Shares with More Than 20% Upside

Story Highlights

Analysts are bullish on these two German companies BASF SE and Allianz.

The German companies BASF SE (DE:BAS) and Allianz SE (DE:ALV) have a forecasted upside potential of more than 20% in their share prices. Analysts have assigned Allianz a Strong Buy rating, whereas BASF has been given a Hold rating.

Both of these companies also offer attractive dividends to investors, making them a perfect fit for balanced growth.

Let’s get into some details.

BASF SE

BASF is a prominent chemical manufacturing company in Europe. The company is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and sales of a wide range of products, encompassing chemicals, plastics, crop protection products, and performance products.

Over the past year, the company’s stock has demonstrated volatility and yielded a modest return of 5.7%. Analysts predict that the company might experience short-term disruptions due to an ongoing economic slowdown and margin pressures. As a result, they have assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

Yesterday, Jefferies’ analyst Chris Counihan reiterated his Hold rating, forecasting a growth of almost 10% in the share price.

Prior to that, two days ago, Chetan Udeshi from J.P. Morgan confirmed his Buy rating on the stock.

Is BASF a Good Stock to Buy?

According to TipRanks’ analyst consensus, BAS stock has a Hold rating based on a total of 13 recommendations, of which four are Buys.

The average price target is €53.27, which shows a growth of 25% from the current price level.

Allianz SE

Allianz is a leading insurance provider in Germany, with a presence spanning over 70 countries. The company offers a comprehensive array of products and services in insurance and asset management.

Last month, the company reported its first-quarter earnings for 2023. The company’s business volume increased by almost 4% to €46 billion. Moreover, operating profits grew by 24% to €3.7 billion, driven by its diversified business operations. For the full year, the company is targeting an operating profit of €14.2 billion in 2023.

Analysts remain highly bullish on the stock, with three major Buy ratings that were confirmed in the last month. 13 days ago, Michael Huttner from Berenberg Bank reiterated his Buy rating on the stock, predicting a growth rate of 49% in the share price.

Is Allianz Stock a Buy?

According to TipRanks, ALV stock has a Strong Buy rating based on seven Buy and two Hold recommendations.

At an average price forecast of €252.38, analysts expect a growth of 21.3% in the share price.

Conclusion

These two shares continue to receive a bullish outlook from analysts, with expectations of over 20% growth in their respective share prices. Analysts have assigned a Strong Buy rating to ALV, while BASF holds a Hold rating.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on DE:ALV

0M6S Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
Pre-Earnings0M6S Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
1M ago
DAX 40: Allianz’s Share Price Target Offers a 14% Upside
SAP, DBK, and ALV: Three German Shares to Buy Today, 05/04/2023
DB
More DE:ALV Latest News >

More News & Analysis on DE:ALV

0M6S Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
Pre-Earnings0M6S Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
1M ago
DAX 40: Allianz’s Share Price Target Offers a 14% Upside
Global MarketsDAX 40: Allianz’s Share Price Target Offers a 14% Upside
2M ago
SAP, DBK, and ALV: Three German Shares to Buy Today, 05/04/2023
Global MarketsSAP, DBK, and ALV: Three German Shares to Buy Today, 05/04/2023
3M ago
DB
More DE:ALV Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >