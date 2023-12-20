Alibaba CEO Assumes Leadership of Taobao and Tmall in Latest Reshuffle

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
Currency CenterEUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorDCA calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorStudent Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Alibaba CEO Assumes Leadership of Taobao and Tmall in Latest Reshuffle
Global Markets

Alibaba CEO Assumes Leadership of Taobao and Tmall in Latest Reshuffle

Story Highlights

Chinese technology giant Alibaba Group announced that its CEO, Eddie Wu, will take over leadership of the company’s Taobao and Tmall Group, succeeding Trudy Dai.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (HK:9988) announced today that its CEO, Eddie Wu, will assume leadership of its domestic e-commerce arm, the Taobao and Tmall Group (TTG). Wu replaces Trudy Dai in the latest organizational reshuffle, which adds to his existing responsibility as the head of Alibaba Group and its cloud computing business. Dai, who assumed the role of CEO of Taobao and Tmall in March, will step aside to contribute to the establishment of an asset management company for Alibaba.

Alibaba’s shares traded up by 2.65% in today’s trading session.

Alibaba is a Chinese technology company widely known for its online marketplace.

Restructuring Efforts to Reclaim Dominance

The move comes as part of the company’s restructuring efforts to regain its competitive ground in the industry. Earlier in December, Alibaba temporarily lost its top spot in market value as an e-commerce leader to PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD), indicating the intense rivalry in the industry. As a result, analyst Gary Yu from Morgan Stanley downgraded his rating on the stock from Buy to Hold, citing a “slower-than-expected turnaround.”

Wu’s dual leadership of Alibaba Cloud and TTG is expected to ensure more focus on its core businesses of cloud computing and e-commerce. The management shakeup also marks an overhaul of Taobao and Tmall’s operations, with more emphasis on consumer services and experiences.

Is Alibaba a Good Stock to Buy Now?

Alibaba’s stock has experienced a decrease of around 18% year-to-date. Overall, analysts remain bullish on the stock, especially after its performance in the first half of FY24. The company posted a strong set of numbers, with a 9% jump in its Fiscal Q2 revenues compared to last year.

On TipRanks, 9988 stock has a Strong Buy rating based on six Buys and one Hold recommendation. The Alibaba share price target is HK$124.34, which shows a potential growth rate of 74% on the current trading price.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Alibaba CEO Assumes Leadership of Taobao and Tmall in Latest Reshuffle
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >