AIXA, DBK, and DHER: Three German Stocks to Consider Buying Today

Story Highlights

Analysts maintained their Buy ratings on these three German stocks yesterday.

By utilizing the TipRanks Daily Analyst Rating tool for the German market, we have identified three stocks that have recently been assigned Buy ratings. Based on analysts’ assessments, these stocks not only carry Buy ratings but also demonstrate huge upside potential for future growth in their share prices. These analysts are predicting more than 70% growth in their share price, making them attractive options for investors.

Let’s take a look at these shares in detail.

Delivery Hero SE (DE:DHER)

Delivery Hero is a globally operating online food service company, conducting its operations in over 50 countries worldwide.

Yesterday, Bernstein’s analyst William Woods confirmed his Buy rating on the stock at a price target of €80.0. This implies a huge upside potential of more than 90% in the share price.

Overall, DHER stock has a Strong Buy rating backed by a total of 14 recommendations. It includes 12 Buy, one Hold, and one Sell ratings. The average price forecast is €62.91, which is 50% higher than the current trading levels.

Deutsche Bank AG (DE:DBK)

Leading German bank, Deutsche Bank’s stock has generated 25% returns in the last year. Yesterday, Andreas Plaesier from Warburg Research reiterated his Buy rating on the stock, forecasting an 80% growth in the share price.

On the contrary, KBW analyst Thomas Hallett downgraded his rating from Buy to Hold on the stock yesterday. However, his price target still predicts 48% growth in the share price.

On TipRanks, DBK stock has ratings from 16 analysts. It includes eight Buy, six Hold, and two Sell recommendations. At an average price target of €13.37, analysts are predicting a growth of 41.7% in the share price.

AIXTRON SE (DE:AIXA)

AIXTRON is a European manufacturing company that specializes in delivering equipment and solutions to the electronics industry.

Yesterday analyst Olivia Honychurch from Jefferies expressed his bullish take on the stock and confirmed his Buy rating. He sees a hike of 52% in the shares at a price target of €45.

AIXA stock has a Strong Buy rating on TipRanks at an average price target of €36.3, which is 23% higher than the current price. It is based on six Buy and one Hold recommendations.

