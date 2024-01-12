Airbus Hits Record Deliveries, Shares Touch New 52-Week High

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Averaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Airbus Hits Record Deliveries, Shares Touch New 52-Week High
Global Markets

Airbus Hits Record Deliveries, Shares Touch New 52-Week High

Story Highlights

Airbus has bagged the top aircraft manufacturer spot for 2023 with record high deliveries and net orders.

Airbus Group SE (FR:AIR) shares hit a new 52-week high of €145.22 on January 11 after the European aircraft maker hit record-high deliveries and net orders for 2023. Airbus said that it earned 2,319 gross orders and 2,094 net orders (post cancellations) in 2023. Meanwhile, deliveries rose 11% annually to reach 735 airplanes, surpassing its targeted deliveries of 720 jets.

Airbus designs, manufactures, and provides aerospace products, space, and related services. It is one of the largest commercial aircraft manufacturers in the world. AIR shares have gained 25.5% in the past year.

Airbus’ Stellar Performance in 2023

Airbus has maintained the number-one spot as the top jet manufacturer in the world for the fifth consecutive year, leaving rival Boeing (NYSE:BA) behind. Airline companies have witnessed a stupendous surge in travel post-pandemic, pushing them to order more jets to renew their fleet. Airbus has repeatedly warned of supply challenges in the coming years. With an order backlog of 8,598 jets, Airbus is sold out for this decade for single-aisle jets and up to 2028 for wide-body jets.  

Talking about the company’s performance, Christian Scherer, the CEO of the commercial aircraft business, said that travel demand picked up faster than expected. He is committed to delivering the backlog on time and with consistent quality. Moreover, Scherer said that the company would begin deliveries for Airbus’ new and longest-range single-aisle jet, the A321XLR, in the second quarter of this year.

Despite meeting record-high targets, Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury noted that the company is still far from its 2019 delivery levels of 870 planes. Faury does not see Airbus meeting those highs any time soon. In the meantime, Faury acknowledged the “increased flexibility and capability” in Airbus’ industrial system and said that the company will try to meet the target of manufacturing 75 A320neo family jets each month by 2026.

Is Airbus a Buy Right Now?

Following Airbus’ solid performance, two five-star analysts have given contrasting views on the stock. Encouraged by Airbus’ performance, Jefferies analyst Chloe Lemaire reiterated his Buy rating on AIR stock with a price target of €150.00 (4.3% upside).

At the same time, RBC Capital analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Hold rating on AIR stock with a price target of €140.00 (2.7% downside).

AIR stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks based on seven Buys, four Holds, and two Sell ratings. The Airbus Group SE share price forecast of €147.83 implies 2.8% upside potential from current levels.

Disclosure

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >