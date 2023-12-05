888 Holdings Share Price Jumps on the Rejected Takeover Bid From Playtech

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active OptionsOptions Volume Leaders
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorStudent Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
888 Holdings Share Price Jumps on the Rejected Takeover Bid From Playtech
Global Markets

888 Holdings Share Price Jumps on the Rejected Takeover Bid From Playtech

Story Highlights

The British gambling company 888 Holdings has reportedly rejected a takeover bid from the UK-based Playtech PLC.

The share price of the UK-based 888 Holdings (GB:888) jumped after it reportedly rejected the takeover bid from the software development company Playtech PLC (GB:PTEC) for £700 million.

888 Holdings Turns Down Playtech’s Offer

As reported by The Sunday Times, Playtech made a proposal to acquire 888 Holdings for 156p per share in July. Nonetheless, 888 Holdings declined the offer, asserting that it underestimated the company’s true value. The rejection ignites speculation about forthcoming negotiations and the possibility of alternative offers. Investors and analysts will keenly observe the situation to assess 888’s future.

The stock traded up by 20.6% on Monday, reaching 84p. Over the last 12 months, 888 Holdings shares have lost around 18% of their value, mainly hit by competitive pressures, a slowdown in demand, and regulatory challenges.

Based in the UK, 888 Holdings is a betting and gaming company with a worldwide footprint. The company boasts a diverse portfolio of gaming software, including well-known brands such as William Hill, 888casino, 888poker, 888Bingo, and 888sport.

888’s Independent Endeavor

Last month, the Financial Times reported that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG), a U.S.-based gambling company, engaged in early-stage talks over a potential bid for 888 in June and July, involving its key shareholders.

Despite persistent takeover speculations surrounding 888 and evident interest from certain competitors, the company’s management intends to remain independent, at least for now.

Analysts widely perceive 888 as a takeover target due to its diminished share price, triggered by management changes, compliance issues, and a recent profit warning. The company reduced its annual profit expectations following a 10% decline in third-quarter revenue.

888 Holdings Share Price Target

Yesterday, analyst James Wheatcroft from Jefferies reiterated a Buy rating on the stock, predicting a huge upside of over 90%.

According to TipRanks, 888 stock has received a Moderate Buy consensus rating with two Buys and one Hold recommendation. The 888 share price target is 139p, which is 64% higher than the current price level. The highest target price forecast for 888 Holdings shares is 160p and the lowest price target is 97p.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
888 Holdings Share Price Jumps on the Rejected Takeover Bid From Playtech
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >