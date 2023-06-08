888 and JD Sports: Two British Stocks with “Strong Buy” Ratings from Analysts

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Global Markets

888 and JD Sports: Two British Stocks with “Strong Buy” Ratings from Analysts

Story Highlights

These two UK stocks not only have received a Strong Buy rating from analysts, but they also present a higher potential for growth in their share prices.

UK-based 888 Holdings (GB:888) and JD Sports Fashion (GB:JD) have earned Strong Buy ratings from analysts. 888 exhibits substantial potential for a share price increase of over 50%, whereas JD Sports presents an upside of 37.5%.

TipRanks’ ‘Strong Buy’ rating serves as a guide for identifying stocks that offer long-term returns. TipRanks offers a range of tools, such as its Shares ScreenerStock ComparisonHigh-Dividend Stocks, and more, to aid in the selection of stocks from any given market.

Let’s take a look at the details.

888 Holdings PLC

888 Holdings is a prominent betting and gaming company with a global presence. It possesses a portfolio of gaming software, including 888casino, 888poker, 888Bingo, and 888sport.

Yesterday, the company’s stock soared by more than 25% after FS Gaming Investments announced the acquisition of a 6.5% stake in 888. Overall, the stock has gained around 45% in the last three months. The investment consortium includes some big names from the gambling industry, and analysts see this as a favorable opportunity.

Analysts believe this investment could expedite the execution of the current strategy and help identify fresh avenues for growth for the company. Moreover, it could also lead to leadership changes and mark a more bullish period for the stock.  

Yesterday, Simon Davies from Deutsche Bank reiterated his Buy rating on the stock. His price target of 145p represents an upside of 45% in the share price.

888 Holdings Share Price Target

According to TipRanks’ analyst consensus, 888 stock has a Strong Buy rating with three Buy and one Hold recommendations.

The average price target is 154p, which is 52.5% higher than the current price level. The price has a high forecast of 190p and a low forecast of 101p.

A picture containing text, line, font, plot Description automatically generated

JD Sports Fashion PLC

JD Sports is a British retail company specializing in sports and fashion brands. The company brings together renowned global brands like Nike, Adidas, Puma, etc. alongside its own brand labels such as Pink Soda and Supply & Demand.

In May, the company reported its 2023 earnings with record sales numbers. The company’s revenue increased from £8.56 billion last year to £10.12 billion in 2023. The pre-tax profit for the year amounted to £991.4 million, exceeding both the projected figures and the results from the previous year. For the fiscal year 2023-24, the company projects a profit before tax of £1.03 billion.

Post-results, analysts have reaffirmed their Buy ratings on the stock, indicating their confidence in the reported figures. 17 days ago, Simon Irwin from Credit Suisse reiterated his Buy rating on the stock, predicting a growth of 43% in the share price. On the same day, Richard Chamberlain of RBC Capital also maintained his Buy rating with a 30% upside potential.

JD Sports Share Price Forecast

JD stock has a Strong Buy rating on TipRanks backed by all four Buy recommendations.

The average target price is 211.67p, which represents a growth of 38% on the current price level.

A screenshot of a graph Description automatically generated with low confidence

Conclusion

Analysts have assigned positive ratings to both 888 and JD based on the recent deal and solid financial numbers, respectively. The solid investment case is supported by the analysts’ ‘Strong Buy’ ratings, further strengthening the outlook.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on GB:JD

Market NewsBritish stock market today, September 23 – what you need to know
9M ago
British stock market today, September 20 – what you need to know
British stock market today, Thursday September 1 – what you need to know
More GB:JD Latest News >

More News & Analysis on GB:JD

Market NewsBritish stock market today, September 23 – what you need to know
9M ago
British stock market today, September 20 – what you need to know
Market NewsBritish stock market today, September 20 – what you need to know
9M ago
British stock market today, Thursday September 1 – what you need to know
Market NewsBritish stock market today, Thursday September 1 – what you need to know
9M ago
More GB:JD Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >