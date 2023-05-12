3 ASX ETFs to Follow

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend CalculatorDividend Returns Comparison
ETFs
ETF CenterETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksCareersContact UsWebinar Center
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Webinar Center
Plans & Pricing
Global Markets

3 ASX ETFs to Follow

Story Highlights

Let’s take a look at the three ASX-listed ETFs that offer a well-rounded investment approach for investors’ portfolios.

Incorporating a few ETFs (exchange-traded funds) in one’s investment portfolio can enhance diversification and risk management. These funds track indexes such as stocks, bonds, and commodities like Gold, among others, and offer the advantage of increased returns.

Today, we will discuss three such ETFs listed on the ASX that offer balanced growth to investors.

Let’s dig deeper.

ETFS Physical Gold (AU:GOLD)

Global X Physical Gold is intended to provide investors with an uncomplicated, cost-effective, and secure means of obtaining physical gold exposure.

The fund started in March 2003 with the objective of closely tracking the price and yield performance, excluding fees and expenses, of the Gold Price PM in Australian dollars. It has over AU$2.7 billion in total assets under management. The ETF has delivered a total return of 7.36% p.a. for a 10-year period. In addition, the fund achieves this growth at a modest expense ratio of 0.25%.

In terms of its trading price, the ETF has been trading up by 11.28% YTD. The fund’s trading price has generated a return of 68.2% over the past five years.

Moving onto the technical analysis, the fund has a Buy rating on the summary signal within the time frame of one week. The summary signal includes a Strong Buy signal from the moving averages and a Sell signal from the oscillators. With a 10-day exponential moving average of AU$27.31 and a current share price of AU$27.84, ETFS Physical Gold is considered a Buy.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (AU:MOAT)

The objective of the VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF is to closely mirror, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus Index. The fund was started in 2012 and has delivered lifetime returns of 14% against the S&P’s return of 12.79% during the same period.

MOAT, which focuses on companies with enduring competitive advantages, has been consistently outperforming the S&P 500 index (SPX). The fund has also demonstrated positive trading performance, generating a return of 47.5% in the last three years.

The index consists of the IT sector, which represents 29.2% of the net assets, with the three highest holdings being Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META), Salesforce.com Inc. (NYSE:CRM), and Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT).

According to TipRanks’ technical analysis, the fund has a Buy rating within a time frame of one week. The summary signal includes a Strong Buy from the moving averages and a Buy from oscillators.

A screen shot of a chart Description automatically generated with low confidence

Vanguard Australian Shares Index ETF (AU:VAS)

The objective of the Vanguard Australian Shares Index ETF is to replicate the performance of the S&P/ASX 300 Index. This ETF delivers cost-effective and diversified exposure to Australian firms and property trusts that are listed on the ASX, resulting in long-term capital appreciation as well as dividend income.

Since being introduced in 2009, the fund has delivered a cumulative return of over 100% within the past decade. Its overall market capitalization is AU$48.7 billion, and nearly 98% of its investments are in the Australian market.

The top five holdings of the fund are BHP Group Ltd. (AU:BHP), Commonwealth Bank of Australia (AU:CBA), CSL Ltd. (AU:CSL), National Australia Bank Limited (AU:NAB), and Westpac Banking (AU:WBC).

TipRanks’ technical analysis indicates that the fund has a Buy rating for a one-week timeframe, with Strong Buy signals from the moving averages and a Buy signal from oscillators.

Bottom Line

The three ETFs discussed above offer low-cost and diversified investment options for investors. Moreover, the technical analysis suggests a Buy signal for all three of them for a one-week period.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on AU:BHP

BHP case study a first for natural capital accounting in mining
Press ReleasesBHP case study a first for natural capital accounting in mining
3d ago
BHP
BHP Group upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman Sachs
BHP
BHP Group price target lowered to 2,320 GBp from 2,370 GBp at JPMorgan
BHP
More AU:BHP Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AU:BHP

BHP case study a first for natural capital accounting in mining
Press ReleasesBHP case study a first for natural capital accounting in mining
3d ago
BHP
BHP Group upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman Sachs
The FlyBHP Group upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman Sachs
9d ago
BHP
BHP Group price target lowered to 2,320 GBp from 2,370 GBp at JPMorgan
The FlyBHP Group price target lowered to 2,320 GBp from 2,370 GBp at JPMorgan
13d ago
BHP
More AU:BHP Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >