2 ASX Banking Stocks Amid Higher Interest Rates

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Hot
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil Stocks
Hot
Best Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Global Markets

2 ASX Banking Stocks Amid Higher Interest Rates

Story Highlights

Let’s have a look at the two banking stocks from Australia amid the rising interest rates.

Today, we have two banking stocks from Australia, Westpac Banking (AU:WBC) and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (AU:ANZ). These banks have posted higher net interest income and profits due to increased interest rates in the economy.

The Reserve Bank of Australia has been increasing its interest rates since May 2022. After multiple rounds, the cash rate in Australia is at 3.10% as of December 2022. This is the highest the country has seen in the last ten years. The experts expect it to touch somewhere around 3.7% by August of this year.

With higher rates, banks are able to improve their net interest margin, pushing up overall income. This has also pushed the share prices further into the green zone.

Graphical user interface, text, application Description automatically generated

While focusing on a particular sector in any market, the TipRanks Stock Comparison tool could be a perfect tool for investors. Here, we have used Top Australia Bank Stocks to pick these banks, as their stock prices grew the most in the last six months.

Let’s discuss these banks in detail.

Westpac Banking Corporation

Westpac is among the leading banking institutions in Australia. It is also one of the oldest banks in Australia.

The bank’s financial performance in 2022 depicted positive momentum, especially in the second half. The net interest income increased by 7% in the second half to AU$8.8 billion and by 2% for the full year of 2022.

For the full year, the net interest margin was down by 17 bps to 1.87%. This was mainly due to lower interest rates and a highly competitive lending market. The analysts feel the higher interest rates will benefit the banks in 2023 and 2024 before they start stabilizing.

Moving forward, the bank will remain committed to controlling its costs, which will benefit once the interest rate benefit is not available to banks anymore. In 2022, the operating expenses were down by 19% to AU$2.5 billion.

Peter King, the bank’s CEO, said, “We’ve really built liquidity and capital buffers, and the credit portfolio is in very good shape, so we feel like the bank is in a solid position to manage through a tougher environment and help customers.”

Talking about the valuation, Westpac has a P/E ratio of 14.9, as compared to the average of 13.4 of the top five banks in Australia. This makes it a little expensive as an opportunity for investors.

Westpac Share Price Forecast

According to TipRanks’ analyst consensus, Westpac stock has a Moderate Buy rating.

The WBC target price is AU$26.75, which is 12% higher than the current price level.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ)

ANZ is among the top five banks in Australia and also among the top 50 in the world.

As compared to Westpac, ANZ has a P/E ratio of 10, which is the lowest among its top five peers in Australia. This offers an attractive valuation to investors.

Talking about the financial performance, ANZ posted a 5% increase in its cash profits and a 16% increase in statutory profits in its annual results for 2022. The bank gained its strength back in the home loan sector with a quicker application approval time. The revenues were up by 9.3% to AU$19.7 billion.

The bank anticipates an additional AU$1.5 billion in net interest income in the fiscal year 2023, and an additional AU$3.2 billion in the fiscal year 2025. The total net interest income for ANZ was AU$ 14.9 billion in 2022.

Is ANZ a Good Stock?

ANZ stock has a consensus rating of Hold on TipRanks, based on four Buy, two Hold, and two Sell recommendations.

The ANZ target price is AU$27.02, which is 8.7% above the current price level.

Conclusion

Banks have reaped the benefits of rising interest rates. After more than a decade, these banks are able to earn higher interest income, pushing their earnings.

The experts feel this trend will continue for the next 2-3 years, which could provide great support to their share prices.

Join our Webinar to learn how TipRanks promotes Wall Street transparency

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on ANEWF

Two ASX Banking Stocks to Earn Higher Dividend Income
Global MarketsTwo ASX Banking Stocks to Earn Higher Dividend Income
1M ago
More ANEWF Latest News >

More News & Analysis on ANEWF

Two ASX Banking Stocks to Earn Higher Dividend Income
Global MarketsTwo ASX Banking Stocks to Earn Higher Dividend Income
1M ago
More ANEWF Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >