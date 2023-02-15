GlaxoSmithKline Slips after a New Look into Zantac Risk

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

GlaxoSmithKline Slips after a New Look into Zantac Risk

History came back to haunt healthcare stock GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) recently. New reports emerged about its once-popular Zantac heartburn drug. More specifically, the report talked about the potential cancer risks of Zantac and for how long GlaxoSmithKline kept quiet about it. Investors aren’t taking the news well, as GlaxoSmithKline is down slightly in Tuesday afternoon trading.

Zantac was taken off the market back in 2020. That happened after concerns about cancer potential emerged around one of Zantac’s key ingredients, N-nitrosodimethylamine, or NDMA. As it turns out, NDMA is a carcinogenic substance in humans, or it has a connection to cancer. Reports noted that the FDA actually took cancer risks into account before ultimately approving the drug for sale. However, further reports also noted that GlaxoSmithKline kept key study data out of the FDA’s hands in the process.

Worse, GlaxoSmithKline promoted its own series of studies that were considered “flawed” in order to soft-peddle the potential cancer risks involved with NDMA. The amount of NDMA in the drug increased “even under normal storage conditions.” That’s based on studies from the 1980s. Thus, future releases of the drug needed refrigeration. GlaxoSmithKline executives noted that “refrigeration of the injection would not be acceptable to Glaxo marketing.” Ultimately, it decided not to change any of the plans connected with NDMA.

GlaxoSmithKline also has few friends in the hedge fund industry. Currently, hedge fund confidence stands at Very Negative, as they sold off 58 million shares of GSK in the last quarter.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on GSK

Vir Biotechnology announces amended collaboration pact with GSK
The FlyVir Biotechnology announces amended collaboration pact with GSK
2d ago
GSK
VIR
Zentalis announces appointment of Roth as COO
GSK
ZNTL
GSK price target raised to 1,730 GBp from 1,580 GBp at Berenberg
GSK
More GSK Latest News >

More News & Analysis on GSK

Vir Biotechnology announces amended collaboration pact with GSK
The FlyVir Biotechnology announces amended collaboration pact with GSK
2d ago
GSK
VIR
Zentalis announces appointment of Roth as COO
The FlyZentalis announces appointment of Roth as COO
2d ago
GSK
ZNTL
GSK price target raised to 1,730 GBp from 1,580 GBp at Berenberg
The FlyGSK price target raised to 1,730 GBp from 1,580 GBp at Berenberg
5d ago
GSK
More GSK Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >