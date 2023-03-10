tiprankstipranks
Market News

GENI Slides Lower on Big Q4 Miss

Shares of sporting-related technology solutions provider Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) are tanking today after the company’s fourth-quarter bottom line missed expectations and outlook failed to cheer investors.

Revenue rose 25.4% year-over-year to $105.3 million managing to surpass expectations by $1 million. Net loss per share at $0.63, on the other hand, missed the cut by a wide margin of $0.52. The company saw double-digit growth across betting and media verticals. Nonetheless, adverse foreign currency movement impacted its bottom line.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2023, GENI expects revenue at the group level at $391 million. Adjusted EBITDA is seen landing at $41 million.

Shares of the company have already surged 53% so far this year. While GENI’s price-to-sales multiple currently hovers at 4.89, a beta of 2.13 means the stock can be prone o gyrations.

More News & Analysis on GENI

Genius Sports’ Second Spectrum partners with National Basketball Association
The FlyGenius Sports’ Second Spectrum partners with National Basketball Association
1d ago
GENI
Genius Sports enters data distribution agreement with XFL
GENI
Genius Sports certified by Massachusetts Gaming Commission as licensed vendor
GENI
More GENI Latest News >

