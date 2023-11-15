tiprankstipranks
General Motors (NYSE:GM)- UAW Deal: The Worst is Not Yet Over
Market News

General Motors (NYSE:GM)- UAW Deal: The Worst is Not Yet Over

Story Highlights

Not all union workers at General Motors plants seem to be satisfied with the terms of the tentative labor contract between the automaker and the UAW. Voting on the deal is not going on as expected.  

It seems like the worst is not yet over yet for legacy automaker General Motors (NYSE:GM). The voting on the tentative contract between GM and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union is not going on as expected. Several union workers at GM’s plants have rejected the proposed four-and-a-half-year labor contract, putting a dent in GM’s dreams of restarting the production in full swing.

On Tuesday, 68% of the union workers at GM’s Spring Hill plant in Tennessee voted against the contract. Similarly, a majority of unionized workers at GM’s Flint, Michigan plant and suburban Detroit plant rejected the tentative labor deal. To date, a third of ballots at General Motors plants have been cast and the results run nearly neck to neck, with rejections slightly in the lead. The final vote results are anticipated within a week or two and the final verdict will be based on the overall voting count, not individual plant votes.

Although workers have returned to their plants as soon as the tentative deal was locked, ratification from the union workers will play the final word. Should the votes go against the deal, there is a possibility that GM will have to renegotiate the terms of the deal. Plus, the union could return to the picket lines. Meanwhile, voting at the other two Detroit automakers who were also a target of the UAW’s strikes has been more promising. approximately 81% of the one-fifth votes cast at Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) have been in support. At the same time, almost half of Ford’s (NYSE:F) unionized workers have already cast their ballots, with 66% in favor.

What is the Future of GM?

Wall Street remains cautiously optimistic about GM. On TipRanks, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 11 Buys, five Holds, and one Sell rating. Also, the average General Motors price target of $44.71 implies 58.6% upside potential from current levels. Year-to-date, GM stock has lost nearly 16%.

Disclosure

