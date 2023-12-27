General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Slips after Some Issues Emerge

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
Currency CenterEUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Averaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Slips after Some Issues Emerge
Market News

General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Slips after Some Issues Emerge

Story Highlights

GM slips after naming issues on a Cadillac model emerge following plans to shut down sales of the GM Blazer EV for a software fix.

Legacy automaker General Motors (NYSE:GM) hasn’t been having a great run of things lately. First, it shut down electric vehicle sales for the 2024 Blazer thanks to a software issue. And now, there’s word that the Cadillac Vistiq wasn’t always going to be named that.

The Cadillac Vistiq’s original name, according to GM reports, was the Cadillac Symboliq. Way back in 2020, GM registered the name Symboliq, as well as Cadillac Symboliq, with the Swiss Federal Institute of Intellectual Property, noted a report from GM Authority. The Vistiq, then the Symboliq, was one of three electric vehicles originally cited in a 2019 sustainability report.

Ultimately, though, GM abandoned the Symboliq name and trademarks and instead registered Vistiq with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The exact reason for the name change, however, is unknown.

But It’s the Shutdowns That Really Hurt

The name change is, admittedly, a minor development. The loss of a line of business will likely be worse yet for GM. However, it’s one EV model that got shut down here and that will probably prove a comparatively small loss. With prices still high and availability still low, the damage to GM’s sales here will likely be minimal. In fact, if it can get this issue resolved sufficiently rapidly, there’s a good chance that GM can recover.

However, there’s a complication here, as GM is already poised to buy out half of its Buick dealers, who have decided not to sell electric vehicles. That’s going to make them even harder to find, at least with the GM branding.

Is General Motors Stock a Good Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on GM stock based on 14 Buys, four Holds, and one Sell assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After an 11.81% rally in its share price over the past year, the average GM price target of $45.91 per share implies 27.42% upside potential.

Disclosure

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >