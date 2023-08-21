General Motors’ (NYSE:GM) Cruise Cuts Robotaxi Fleet; Here’s Why

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
General Motors’ (NYSE:GM) Cruise Cuts Robotaxi Fleet; Here’s Why
Market News

General Motors’ (NYSE:GM) Cruise Cuts Robotaxi Fleet; Here’s Why

Story Highlights

General Motors’ autonomous driving unit, Cruise, is facing an investigation for several accidents involving robotaxis. The company has been asked to operate at half capacity by the DMV until the investigation is resolved.

General Motors’ (NYSE:GM) self-driving car subsidiary, Cruise, cut 50% of its active robotaxi fleet in the busy streets of San Francisco following several “concerning incidents” during the past week. The reduction notice was issued on August 18 by the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), which is currently investigating the situation. Until Cruise takes appropriate actions to increase road safety, it will operate only 50 robotaxis during the day and 150 during the night. Cruise is fully cooperating with the ongoing investigations.

Cruise Robotaxis Encounter Multiple Accidents

Last Thursday, one of Cruise’s autonomous driving vehicles carrying a passenger bumped into an emergency firetruck, which was apparently driving in the wrong lane to jump the traffic lights. The robotaxi did apply brakes to reduce speed but could not avoid the collision, Cruise said. GM also clarified that its Cruise robotaxis have skillfully navigated encounters with emergency vehicles on earlier occasions.

Similarly, another Cruise driverless vehicle stalled at an intersection, and another with a passenger onboard was hit by a driver. Moreover, several Cruise robotaxis slowed down outside an outdoor music festival and created chaos. If the DMV inquiry reveals significant problems on the part of the firm, Cruise’s robotaxi service in the city may be completely stopped.

The DMV is responsible for the testing and licensing of autonomous vehicles and also has the authority to withdraw permits if required. Its primary concern is the safety of the passengers that ride aboard these driverless vehicles as well as the potential risk to the public at large. Cruise’s issues come just a week after the California Public Utilities Commission gave the green light to both Cruise and Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Waymo to expand their driverless fleet in San Francisco, with the approval to carry passengers 24 hours a day.

Many residents and the local populace of San Francisco are also against the use of robotaxis, as they are considered dangerous and interfere with first responders. Meanwhile, some proponents say autonomous vehicles are cheaper alternatives and help make traveling easier.

Is GM a Buy or a Sell, as per Analysts?

Of the nine Top Analysts who recently rated General Motors stock, five have assigned it a Buy while four have given it a Hold rating. Top Wall Street analysts are those awarded higher stars by TipRanks Star Ranking System. This is based on an analyst’s success rate, average return per rating, and statistical significance (number of ratings).

Based on the views of these top analysts, GM stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. On TipRanks, the average General Motors price forecast of $50.44 implies an impressive 52.3% upside potential from current levels. Meanwhile, GM stock has lost 1.6% so far this year.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on GM

Is VinFast Auto’s (NASDAQ:VFS) Fairytale Story Ending Soon?
Stock Analysis & IdeasIs VinFast Auto’s (NASDAQ:VFS) Fairytale Story Ending Soon?
3d ago
F
GM
Ford (NYSE:F) Bolsters Supply Chain with EV Battery Material Plant in Canada
F
GM
VinFast Stock (VFS): Vietnamese EV Maker Overtakes GM and Ford on Debut
F
GM
More GM Latest News >

More News & Analysis on GM

Is VinFast Auto’s (NASDAQ:VFS) Fairytale Story Ending Soon?
Stock Analysis & IdeasIs VinFast Auto’s (NASDAQ:VFS) Fairytale Story Ending Soon?
3d ago
F
GM
Ford (NYSE:F) Bolsters Supply Chain with EV Battery Material Plant in Canada
Market NewsFord (NYSE:F) Bolsters Supply Chain with EV Battery Material Plant in Canada
3d ago
F
GM
VinFast Stock (VFS): Vietnamese EV Maker Overtakes GM and Ford on Debut
Market NewsVinFast Stock (VFS): Vietnamese EV Maker Overtakes GM and Ford on Debut
5d ago
F
GM
More GM Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >