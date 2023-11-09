General Motors’ (NYSE:GM) Cruise Announce Workforce Cut

In the wake of its driverless ride-hailing services suspension, autonomous vehicle company Cruise, owned by General Motors (NYSE:GM), on Thursday announced a workforce layoff that would majorly affect its contract workers, CNBC reported.

Indeed, the company said the decision was a difficult but important one as it reevaluates its business. Per the report, the workforce cut would affect its contingent workforce, including workers who help with cleaning the vehicles, charge their fleets, and field customer support inquiries. However, the company failed to disclose the exact number of workers affected.

Cruise’s operations dipped into troubled water following several reports of its driverless vehicles colliding with pedestrians in San Francisco. As the complaints increased, the company took the decisive action of recalling its 960 robotaxis and halting operations. According to the report, Cruise said it plans to resume its driverless business, but when was what it couldn’t say.

GM shares traded lower in Thursday’s afternoon trading session. Meanwhile, the stocks are down over 19% this year.

Is GM a Good Stock to Buy Today?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on GM stock based on six Buys, three Holds, and zero Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. Furthermore, the average GM price target of $44.33 per share implies a 64.49% upside potential.

Disclosure