General Mills Posts Strong Q2 Results

General Mills (NYSE: GIS), the manufacturer and marketer of branded processed consumer foods announced strong fiscal Q2 results. The company posted net sales of $5.2 billion, up 4% year-over-year, beating Street expectations by $30 million.

Adjusted diluted earnings came in at $1.10 per share, up 12% year-over-year and surpassing analysts’ estimates of $1.07.

GIS also raised its FY23 outlook and now expects organic net sales to increase in the range of 8% to 9%, versus its prior expectation of 6% to 7% growth.

Adjusted diluted EPS is now forecasted to increase between 4% and 6% on a constant currency versus its previous range of 2% to 5%. This raised outlook “reflects stronger adjusted operating profit growth and higher net interest expense due to increasing rates.”

Analysts are sidelined about GIS stock with a Hold consensus rating based on two Buys, 10 Holds, and two Sells.