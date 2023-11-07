tiprankstipranks
Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) Surges Nearly 7% on Earnings
Market News

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) Surges Nearly 7% on Earnings

Story Highlights

Gen Digital shoots up after turning in earnings and record numbers.

Cybersecurity stock Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) may not be a name you recognize immediately. But when I mention that it’s the maker of Norton and Avast antivirus software, then that might ring a few bells. It’s certainly ringing bells for investors, though, as it’s up over 7.5% in Tuesday morning’s trading thanks to an earnings report that investors loved.

The earnings report proved a huge impetus for gain, as Gen Digital reported not only a rise in overall customer figures, but also a record for quarterly revenue. While adjusted earnings didn’t exactly blow anyone away, coming in at $0.47 per share, which was in line with expectations, revenue proved a huge win. Though again, analysts saw this win coming, as the $948 million Gen Digital posted proved about what analysts had in mind. Despite this, it was still a major win as it was not only up 27% against this time last year, but it was also a new record for revenue.

There were also no nasty surprises waiting in regards to guidance, either. Gen Digital confirmed the previous range of between $950 million and $960 million for the third quarter of 2024’s fiscal year, and also expected full-year revenue to come in between $3.81 billion and $3.835 billion. Reports suggest that Gen Digital has been enjoying some synergy-based wins since its inception, when Avast and NortonLifeLock merged. There are also no signs that those synergies will slow up any time soon.

Is Gen Digital a Good Stock to Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Hold consensus rating on GEN stock based on two Holds assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. Furthermore, the average GEN price target of $22 per share implies 17.15% upside potential.

Disclosure

