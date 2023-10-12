GE Healthcare (NASDAQ:GEHC) Lands Deal to Make AI-Powered Ultrasound Tech

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
GE Healthcare (NASDAQ:GEHC) Lands Deal to Make AI-Powered Ultrasound Tech
Market News

GE Healthcare (NASDAQ:GEHC) Lands Deal to Make AI-Powered Ultrasound Tech

Story Highlights

GE Healthcare lands a $44 million deal with BARDA to produce new ultrasound equipment with an AI edge.

When GE (NYSE:GE) broke up and formed healthcare stock GE Healthcare (NASDAQ:GEHC), some wondered if the outcome would result in thriving companies or a name stricken from the American business landscape. But GE Healthcare is making a go of it and bringing out some ambitious new plans.

GE Healthcare inked a deal with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to build new ultrasound technology that comes with artificial intelligence support. The deal is valued at $44 million and will ultimately not only develop that new technology, but also get it through regulatory clearances.

With these new devices, physicians will be able to accomplish a wide range of tasks. One of the biggest new functions of these devices is improved trauma triage and treatment, which is vital in a series of life-and-death situations. With the AI augmentations, meanwhile, users will be able to put the devices to work regardless of skill level, which makes them much more accessible and improves the potential market size.

Is GE Healthcare a Good Stock to Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on GEHC stock based on seven Buys and three Holds assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. Furthermore, the average GEHC price target of $87.89 per share implies 31.71% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

GE HealthCare in $44M deal with BARDA for AI applications to treat trauma
The FlyGE HealthCare in $44M deal with BARDA for AI applications to treat trauma
3d ago
GEHC
Bentley Systems appoints Kristin Fallon as chief marketing officer
The FlyBentley Systems appoints Kristin Fallon as chief marketing officer
4d ago
BSY
GEHC
GE HealthCare, University Hospitals enter ten-year strategic collaboration
The FlyGE HealthCare, University Hospitals enter ten-year strategic collaboration
10d ago
GEHC
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >