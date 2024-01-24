GATX Corp Announces Q4 Results and Investor Teleconference

GATX Corp (GATX) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

GATX Corporation issued a press release on January 23, 2024, containing unaudited financial statements and additional financial data for the quarter and year ending December 31, 2023. They also announced a teleconference to discuss these results, scheduled for the same day at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, accessible to investors via specified phone numbers.

