tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

GameStop (NYSE:GME) Recruits Its Workers into the Meme Stock Club

Story Highlights

GameStop’s new employee stock reward initiative for store workers is the type of stone that could kill two birds at once. It could motivate the store team to drive more sales and expand the investor base that already believes in GME stock.

GameStop (GME) is bringing more retail investors to its meme stock, and it is not looking far to find them because they are just within its stores. The video game retailer has launched a reward program that will see thousands of its store workers own a piece of GME stock.

GameStop plans to give its U.S. store employees stock awards as part of a new compensation initiative, according to a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report citing a leaked internal memo. Store leaders would get as much as $21,000 in GameStop shares. The stock awards would vest in installments over three years. It means GameStop’s insider retail investors will be required to hold on to their stocks for some time before they can sell.

GameStop’s Pivot to Digital Sales Strained Relationship with Store Workers

The gaming retailer has had a little difficult relationship with some of its store workers, following its focus on growing online sales. A Fortune report detailed mass resignations at some GameStop stores in Nebraska. The store workers quit in protest of low pay and unrealistic performance targets. Some of the staff who quit noted that the atmosphere changed after the video game retailer pivoted to e-commerce.

In the memo cited in the WSJ report, GameStop CEO Matt Furlong wrote that the store fleet remains critical to the retailer’s business. Indeed, the digital strategy has faced reality checks recently. For example, GameStop’s NFT sales have dropped sharply from the peak levels. 

The stock award program for store staff may be an effort to motivate the team after the digital shift seemed to strain the relationship. The retail staff stock award program could cost GameStop as much as $50 million. In addition to potentially helping prevent brain drain, the compensation initiative may also motivate workers to do their best to help the business become profitable. Achieving profitability has become a priority for GameStop CEO Furlong.

Is GameStop Stock Expected to Rise?

Wall Street professionals are bearish on GameStop. According to TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus, GME stock is a Moderate Sell. The average GameStop stock price prediction of $17.50 implies 46% downside potential.

While Wall Street experts have a dim view of GameStop, retail investors seem optimistic. Retail investors are usually the force behind meme stock rallies. TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that retail investor sentiment is currently Very Positive on GameStop. In the past 30 days, 5.6% of the top-performing portfolios tracked by TipRanks increased their exposure to GME stock.

Final Thoughts

The stock award to store workers should put GameStop shares in the hands of more retail investors, expanding an investment community base that already likes GME stock. It would be an added advantage if the stock reward program motivates workers to drive more store sales and help GameStop turn a profit.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on GME

GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock: Troubles Hit the NFT Business
Stock Analysis & IdeasGameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock: Troubles Hit the NFT Business
2d ago
GME
GME vs. BBBY: Which Meme Stock is Less Risky?
GME
BBBY
GameStop Stock: This Bear Finds More Reasons to Growl
GME
More GME Latest News >

More News & Analysis on GME

GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock: Troubles Hit the NFT Business
Stock Analysis & IdeasGameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock: Troubles Hit the NFT Business
2d ago
GME
GME vs. BBBY: Which Meme Stock is Less Risky?
Stock Analysis & IdeasGME vs. BBBY: Which Meme Stock is Less Risky?
4d ago
GME
BBBY
GameStop Stock: This Bear Finds More Reasons to Growl
Stock Analysis & IdeasGameStop Stock: This Bear Finds More Reasons to Growl
1M ago
GME
More GME Latest News >

Latest News Feed

iPhone 14 Expected to Be Unveiled on September 7 at Apple’s Far out Event
AAPL
McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Hires Ex-Pepsi Executive as Global Chief Impact Officer
MCD
Farfetch Enters Rival’s Territory; Here’s What It Did
FTCH
Cathie Wood Adds Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) and Sells Nvidia
ZM
ARKK
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Soars Despite Mixed Q2 Results
SNOW
Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Jumps on Amazon Distribution Partnership
AMZN
PTON
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Announces Closure of Telehealth Unit
AMZN
More Market News >