Market News

Funko in a Funk as Losses are Worse-than-Expected

Shares of Funko (NASDAQ: FNKO) tanked by more than 25% in pre-market trading on Thursday as the pop culture lifestyle brand swung to an adjusted loss of $0.35 per share in Q4 versus a profit of $0.38 in the same period last year. This loss was far worse than analysts’ expectations of a loss of $0.10 per share.

Revenues declined by 1% year-over-year to $333 million but beat consensus estimates of $317.9 million. In addition, the company announced the appointment of Steve Nave as CFO and COO, effective immediately.

Looking forward, Funko has projected its Q1 revenues to range from $225 million to $255 million while adjusted EBITDA is likely to be a loss between $50 million and $45 million. However, the company expects to swing back to profitability in the second half of this year. Adjusted loss is projected to range from a loss of $1.00 to $0.90 per diluted share.

For FY23, Funko anticipates revenues to grow year-over-year between 0% and 5% while adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $50 million and $75 million.

Analysts are sidelined about FNKO stock with a Hold consensus rating based on one Buy, three Holds and one Sell.

More News & Analysis on FNKO

David Einhorn’s Greenlight Makes Changes to the Hedge Fund Positions
Market NewsDavid Einhorn’s Greenlight Makes Changes to the Hedge Fund Positions
15d ago
KD
GPN
Goldman assumes Funko, downgrades to Sell on execution risk
FNKO
Funko downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Goldman Sachs
FNKO
More FNKO Latest News >

