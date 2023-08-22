Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Skyrockets After FDA Lifts Clinical Hold on Sickle Cell Disease Candidate

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Skyrockets After FDA Lifts Clinical Hold on Sickle Cell Disease Candidate
Market News

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Skyrockets After FDA Lifts Clinical Hold on Sickle Cell Disease Candidate

Story Highlights

Fulcrum shares are surging today after the U.S. FDA lifted a clinical hold on FTX-6058 for the treatment of sickle-cell disease. The company now plans to resume patient enrolment in the Phase 1b study of the drug.

Shares of the biopharmaceutical company Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) have surged by nearly 35% at the time of writing, driven by the announcement that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has lifted the clinical hold on its investigational new drug application for FTX-6058, intended for the treatment of sickle-cell disease (SCD).

Earlier this year, in February, the healthcare regulator placed a clinical hold, leading to a pause in the Phase 1b study of the drug. The recent action from the FDA comes on the back of previous preclinical data submitted in April, October, and December 2022, and non-clinical and clinical observations of hematological malignancies associated with other PRC2 inhibitors.

Next, the company plans to advance the clinical development of FTX-6058, which has shown an increase in HbF (fetal hemoglobin) levels with each dose escalation in the Phase 1b trial.

Importantly, FTX-6058 has bagged fast track as well as orphan drug designations for the treatment of SCD. SCD, a genetic disorder of the red blood cells, can lead to serious consequences, including stroke, kidney failure, liver disease, and lower life expectancy in patients.

Today’s price gains come after a nearly 69% correction in Fulcrum shares over the past six months. Notably, Stifel Nicolaus analyst Dae Gon Ha has upped the rating on the stock to a Buy from a Hold alongside an $11 price target today.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on FULC

FDA Lifts Clinical Hold on Fulcrum Therapeutics’ FTX-6058 for Sickle Cell Disease
Press ReleasesFDA Lifts Clinical Hold on Fulcrum Therapeutics’ FTX-6058 for Sickle Cell Disease
2h ago
FULC
Fulcrum Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
FULC
Fulcrum Therapeutics names Alan Musso as CFO
FULC
More FULC Latest News >

More News & Analysis on FULC

FDA Lifts Clinical Hold on Fulcrum Therapeutics’ FTX-6058 for Sickle Cell Disease
Press ReleasesFDA Lifts Clinical Hold on Fulcrum Therapeutics’ FTX-6058 for Sickle Cell Disease
2h ago
FULC
Fulcrum Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Press ReleasesFulcrum Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
11d ago
FULC
Fulcrum Therapeutics names Alan Musso as CFO
The FlyFulcrum Therapeutics names Alan Musso as CFO
19d ago
FULC
More FULC Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >